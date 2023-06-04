Body of woman pulled from sea off Saltburn beach By Press Association June 4 2023, 7.06pm Share Body of woman pulled from sea off Saltburn beach Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/5807377/body-of-woman-pulled-from-sea-off-saltburn-beach/ Copy Link Saltburn-by-the-Sea in North Yorkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up The body of a female has been pulled from the sea off Saltburn beach in North Yorkshire. Emergency services, including two lifeboats and an air ambulance, scrambled to the beach following reports of a body in the water at around 2pm on Sunday. We attended #Saltburn beach earlier where very sadly the body of a female was recovered from the sea.Formal identification is to take place, and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased person at this very difficult time.Enquiries are on-going. pic.twitter.com/eQiXqpjcYD— Cleveland Police (@ClevelandPolice) June 4, 2023 Cleveland Police said the woman, who has not yet been named, was recovered and her family have been notified. A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call to 999 at 13:35 to reports of a body recovered from the water. “The coastguard attended the scene and we dispatched two double-crewed ambulances, a specialist paramedic, and the air ambulance.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close