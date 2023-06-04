Nine-year-old boy seriously injured as inflatable zorb ball ‘blown off lake’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nine-year-old boy seriously injured as inflatable zorb ball ‘blown off lake’

By Press Association
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

A nine-year-old boy has been seriously injured as an inflatable zorb ball came off a lake and landed on grass nearby.

The boy was inside the zorb at 2pm on Sunday at an outdoor festival in Victoria Park, Rotten Row, Southport, Merseyside.

He was taken away by air ambulance for treatment and remains in hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident, amid reports that the zorb was blown by a gust of wind.

The force said a second zorb ball was also raised but the child inside was unharmed.

Victoria Park, which is home to Southport Flower Show, was hosting Southport Food and Drink Festival this weekend.

The Visit Southport website said the event included “inflatables, water walkers, slides” for children.

A Merseyside Police statement said: “We are appealing for information after a child was seriously injured today in Southport.

“At around 2pm on Sunday June 4, it was reported that a nine-year-old boy had sustained significant injuries.

“The boy was inside an inflatable zorb ball on a lake, which was unexpectedly raised into the air before it landed on the grass.

“A second zorb ball containing another child was also raised at the same time, but thankfully this child was unharmed.

“The nine-year-old was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment to his injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.

“We are now appealing for anyone who may have captured images or videos of the incident to please get in touch to help us establish the circumstances of what happened.”

Send images or videos to police using the link

https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/merseyside/appeal/incident-at-victoria-park

Anyone with information, can direct message @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting reference 596.

