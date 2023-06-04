Asset managers must do more to tackle nature and climate crisis – campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asset managers must do more to tackle nature and climate crisis – campaigners

By Press Association
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Major asset managers must do more to safeguard the world’s ecosystems and tackle the climate crisis, campaigners have warned.

A report from ShareAction, which campaigns for responsible investment, assessed 77 of the largest asset managers in the world, including UK firms like Legal & General, HSBC, Aviva, Fidelity and Schroders.

It said very few are addressing the nature crisis and there is limited integration of the issue in policies.

Only a quarter of the asset managers had committed to protecting natural ecosystems from deforestation and none had committed to other types of natural habitat conversion, the analysis found.

Nearly half had no sector policies for biodiversity while only two-fifths monitored whether investee companies operated in areas of biodiversity importance.

Despite all asset managers committing to long-term net-zero targets – ensuring they have cut carbon pollution to zero by certain dates – the report suggested they are not doing enough to avert the climate crisis.

It said only 10 asset managers – all in Europe – had committed to restrict investment in the most harmful fossil fuels across all their funds.

In many other cases, net zero commitments only covered some funds and left out Scope 3 emissions – all the emissions from the products a company sells.

ShareAction warned that this could mean asset managers’ short-term targets on climate will not be enough to meet their long-term net-zero goal.

The campaign group is recommending that asset managers develop and publicly disclose dedicated biodiversity and climate policies.

It is also recommending they engage investee companies to create positive change and publicly disclose 2050 net-zero targets that are consistent with a 1.5C Paris-aligned trajectory.

Claudia Gray, head of financial sector research at ShareAction, said: “It is frustrating to see that the world’s largest asset managers are still barely waking up to the current scale of destruction of the planet and its species.

“This is not a time for business as usual. It is the responsibility of asset managers to recognise major threats like ecosystem collapse and spiralling temperatures, and respond to the risks they present.”

Ms Gray said many are not checking whether the companies they invest in are impacting nature and that commitments to protecting forests are “crucial for providing clean air, clean water and helping the fight against climate change”.

She also said there is a “significant gap” between words and deeds when it comes to short-term targets.

“For the managers who have interim targets, these often apply only to a small number of funds,” she said.

“Further watering these targets down are loopholes and reporting that doesn’t directly measure absolute, real-world reductions in emissions.

“Asset managers need to set strong, effective and comprehensive net-zero targets. Anything short of this suggests a lack of ambition to meet net-zero goals.”

