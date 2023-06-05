What the papers say – June 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – June 5

By Press Association
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)

Analysis of the Government’s pandemic response is among a variety of different stories leading the nation’s papers at the start of the working week.

The Daily Telegraph reports a study has found Covid lockdown measures only saved around 1,700 lives in England and Wales in spring 2020, with the benefits of the policy “a drop in the bucket compared to the staggering collateral costs”.

Staying with Covid, The Guardian leads with unions claiming years of Tory austerity left Britain “hugely unprepared” for the pandemic.

Unions have also hit out at Labour’s “naive” green energy plan, according to The Times.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says the PM will vow to do everything it takes to curb the migrant crisis.

The Daily Mail reports one-in-five first-time buyers are signing up to lengthy mortgages of more than 35 years.

The Sun leads with Phillip Schofield claiming he will not be watching Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning on Monday.

The Daily Mirror carries a warning over the potential for a tuberculosis pandemic to hit the UK, while the i says 52% of young adults hold concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence on their future employment prospects.

Metro says a new report has revealed there has been more than 9,500 attacks on ambulance workers in the last five years.

The Financial Times reports Saudi Arabia is cutting its oil output in a bid to boost oil prices.

And the Daily Star says the mercury is expected to hit 27C this week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]