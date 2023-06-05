Kinahan gang leader arrested in Spain, National Crime Agency says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinahan gang leader arrested in Spain, National Crime Agency says

By Press Association
Liam Byrne, described by the NCA as a trusted member of the Kinahan organised crime gang, after he was arrested on Sunday (NCA/PA)
Liam Byrne, described by the NCA as a trusted member of the Kinahan organised crime gang, after he was arrested on Sunday (NCA/PA)

A man described by the National Crime Agency (NCA) as a trusted member of the Kinahan organised crime gang has been arrested in Spain on firearms offences.

Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin, was arrested on Sunday in the Alcudia area of Mallorca while eating in a restaurant with family members.

His brother David was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in Dublin seven years ago.

Liam Byrne had flown into Palma Airport from Dubai on May 26. He was arrested in Mallorca on foot of a UK extradition warrant.

An NCA statement said: “Two men wanted by the NCA on suspicion of firearms offences have been arrested in Spain.

“Liam Byrne, from Dublin, who is thought to be one of the most trusted members of the Kinahan organised crime group, was arrested on Sunday in Mallorca.”

The NCA also said another suspected member of the Kinahan crime group, Jack Kavanagh, 22, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was arrested by the Spanish National Police last Tuesday at Malaga Airport while transiting from Dubai to Turkey.

Irish police have described the arrest of Byrne as a “particularly significant development” in attempts to dismantle the Kinahan organised crime group.

The arrests follow an NCA intelligence-led investigation, supported by the Spanish National Police and Garda officers in Ireland.

The NCA obtained Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TACA) warrants after EncroChat messages showed they were believed to be involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms.

The two men are in custody while extradition proceedings continue.

Kay Mellor, regional head of investigations at the National Crime Agency, said: “This investigation is part of the NCA’s ongoing work targeting the Kinahan crime group.

“We have an excellent relationship with the Spanish National Police and will continue to work closely with our international partners to ensure those who think they can stay under the radar have no place to hide.”

Garda assistant commissioner Justin Kelly said: “The arrest of Liam Byrne is a particularly significant development in the efforts of international law enforcement to dismantle the operations of the Kinahan organised crime group.

“These arrests are a demonstration of An Garda Siochana’s continued co-operation with our colleagues in the National Crime Agency.”

Daniel Kinahan has been named in the Irish courts as the head of one of Europe’s most prominent drug gangs.

Liam Byrne’s brother David died after being shot six times at a crowded boxing weigh-in event at Dublin’s Regency Hotel on February 5 2016, in one of the first deadly attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

