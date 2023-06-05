Peta founder makes request in will to send a piece of her neck to the King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Peta founder makes request in will to send a piece of her neck to the King

By Press Association
Ingrid Newkirk has requested that when she dies Charles should receive a piece of her neck over the royal family’s long association with pigeon racing if he does not cut any ties to the sport (Daniel Leal/PA)
Ingrid Newkirk has requested that when she dies Charles should receive a piece of her neck over the royal family’s long association with pigeon racing if he does not cut any ties to the sport (Daniel Leal/PA)

The founder of an animal rights group is to bequeath a piece of her neck to the King, one of her legs to the Grand National and a piece of her heart to Elon Musk in her will.

Campaigner Ingrid Newkirk, who set up Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) more than 40 years ago, is aiming to prolong her animal protection activism long after her death, the group said.

She has requested that when she dies Charles should receive a piece of her neck over the royal family’s long association with pigeon racing if he does not cut any ties to the sport.

Peta claims the necks of losing birds are often wrung after enduring cross-Channel and other races. Many perish during such races.

Ms Newkirk has also requested in her updated will that some of her bare skin be left to the Ministry of Defence if it is still using real bear skin for the King’s Guards’ caps when faux fur is readily available.

To billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk, she will leave a piece of her heart for him to clone in response to his brain implant company Neuralink’s testing on animals.

Ms Newkirk has also asked for one of her legs to be removed and broken after her death and displayed at Aintree racecourse during the Grand National, to draw attention to the injuries horses have sustained during the famous race.

Randox Grand National Festival 2023 – Grand National Day – Aintree Racecourse
Runners tackle Beechers Brook during day three of the 2023 Randox Grand National Festival (Tim Goode/PA)

Animal rights campaigners called for jump racing to be banned and more stringent safety measures in the sport after three horses died at this year’s Grand National Festival.

Other requests in Ms Newkirk’s will include for her trachea to be sent to the administrators of dog show Crufts over allegations of the promotion of breathing-impaired breeds, and an ear to the King of Spain in protest against the country’s bullfighting, in which the matador often cuts off the bull’s ears as a trophy.

Ms Newkirk said: “On his deathbed, they asked Bob Hope where he wanted to be buried and he replied ‘Surprise me’.

“In my case, when I die I hope to keep on surprising those who harm animals, provoking conversation about speciesism, and campaigning against animal abuse.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]