Augmented reality headset Vision Pro is ‘most advanced device ever’ – Apple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Augmented reality headset Vision Pro is ‘most advanced device ever’ – Apple

By Press Association
The Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus in Cupertino, California (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
The Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus in Cupertino, California (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Apple has unveiled an augmented reality headset which it claims to be “the most advanced personal electronic device ever”.

Called Vision Pro, it is labelled as “mixed reality” as it combines “virtual reality” – in which the wearer is fully immersed in the digital world – with “augmented reality” – where digital images are overlaid onto the real world.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said: “Blending digital content with the real world can unlock experiences like nothing we’ve ever seen.”

The device, which resembles a pair of ski goggles, features a glass 23-million-pixel screen which covers the upper face and is controlled using the wearer’s eyes, hands and voice.

It enables what Apple calls “spatial computing” – where the wearer can interact with digital content “just like it’s in your physical space”.

The headset features built-in speakers and attaches using an adjustable headband, while a wire leads from the device to a battery pack which sits in the user’s pocket.

Apple Event
Apple CEO Tim Cook, left, joins Craig Federighi, senior vice president of Software Engineering, to announce vision Pro (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vents draw in air to cool the device down, rendering it “virtually silent”, Apple claimed.

Vision Pro will cost 3,499 US dollars (£2,800) – roughly 10 times the price of the Meta Quest 2, the leading VR headset from Facebook’s parent company, which retails for £299.99.

It will be available online and in Apple stores in the US from early next year and will come to more countries “later next year”.

After years of speculation, the product was unveiled at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference at its California headquarters on Monday.

This is the first augmented reality headset released by Apple, and the first new product it has launched since announcing the Apple Watch in 2015.

Mr Cook, who succeeded Steve Jobs as Apple CEO in 2011, said: “I believe that augmented reality is a profound technology. Blending digital content with the real world can unlock experiences like nothing we’ve ever seen.

Apple Event
A crowd gathers around the Apple Vision Pro headset as it is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

“Vision Pro is a new kind of computer that augments reality by seamlessly blending the real world with the digital world.

“With Vision Pro, you’re no longer limited by a display. Your surroundings become an infinite canvas.

“There are certain products that shift the way we look at technology and the role it plays in our lives.

“Apple’s Vision Pro, together with Vision OS, introduces an entirely new spatial computing platform, a platform that presents incredible possibilities for our users and exciting new opportunities for our developers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]