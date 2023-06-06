What the papers say – June 6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – June 6

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

A battle between the Prime Minister and House of Lords over the migrant crisis, Labour’s green energy plan, the Duke of Sussex’s no-show in court and delays to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry lead Tuesday’s newspapers.

The Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph carry the latest on the small boats saga with the latter reporting Rishi Sunak has indicated he is willing to defy the House of Lords and force his proposed law through Parliament.

Labour’s green energy plans will drive up mortgage rates, Tory ministers have said, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mirror reports that a mother whose 10-year-old son was killed by a dog will make a “heartfelt plea to MPs today to introduce the Jack Lis Law so no other mother endures the heartbreak and trauma of losing a child to a dog attack”.

The i says the bereaved families of those who died from Covid have hit out at the official inquiry for investigation delays.

The Duke of Sussex has annoyed the judge in his legal battle with the Mirror Group because he was unavailable to appear in court as he was celebrating his daughter’s birthday, Metro reports.

The Financial Times carries the hacking of tens of thousands of British employees by a cyber gang.

Mr Sunak has been accused of being “afraid of trains” after taking another chopper to deliver a migrant speech an hour away in Dover, the Daily Star says.

And The Sun says Taylor Swift has broken up with Matty Healy.

