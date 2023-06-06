Two dead in light aircraft crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two dead in light aircraft crash

By Press Association
Two men were killed when a light aircraft crashed at an airfield (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two men were killed when a light aircraft crashed at an airfield.

Staffordshire Police said the victims, aged 56 and 63, died at the scene at Otherton Airfield, Penkridge on Sunday afternoon.

The aircraft was on fire while on the ground following the crash.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene at around 2pm but the men, whose names have not been published, could not be saved.

Specially-trained police officers are supporting their families.

Investigators examining the cause of what happened remained at the scene on Tuesday.

A message on Otherton Airfield’s website stated that it is closed “until further notice”.

The site has three grass runways and is one of the most active airfields in Staffordshire.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire were dispatched to the scene.

He went on: “Crews discovered a light aircraft that had suffered significant damage and two male patients.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save either man, and they were both confirmed dead at the scene.”

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews from Cannock and Rising Brook were sent to Otherton in Penkridge just before 2pm on Sunday following reports of the crash.

“Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish a small aircraft which was found well-alight at the scene.

“Sadly, two men died.”

Detective Inspector Peter Goodwin of Staffordshire Police said: “We are continuing to work in parallel with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) to establish the circumstances leading up to the crash.

“We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 372 of June 4, or using the live chat function on the force’s website.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The AAIB said: “A team was deployed on Sunday afternoon to the site of an accident involving a light aircraft in Penkridge, Staffordshire.

“The team remain on site today gathering evidence and making inquiries.”

