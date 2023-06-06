Man pleads guilty to murder of three family members in house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man pleads guilty to murder of three family members in house fire

By Press Association
Forensic and fire officers at a house in Derrylin, Fermanagh (Brian Lawless/PA)
A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of three members of the same family in a house fire in Co Fermanagh.

Denise Gossett, 45, her son Roman, 16, her daughter Sabrina, 19, and Sabrina’s 15-month-old daughter Morgana were all killed in a fire on February 27 2018, at their home in Derrylin.

Daniel Sebastian Allen, 32, of Doon Road, Derrylin, appeared in Craigavon Crown Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to the murder of Roman and Sabrina Gossett, as well as Sabrina’s infant daughter Morgana Quinn.

Allen also pleaded guilty to arson and, relating to the death of 45-year-old Denise Gossett, he admitted manslaughter “by reason of suicide pact”.

Morgana Quinn
Morgana Quinn, who was killed in a house fire in Fermanagh (Handout/PA)

Allen was sentenced to life imprisonment, and will appear again in court in mid-September for a tariff hearing to determine the minimum amount of time he will spend in prison before he can be considered for release.

Appearing in the dock wearing a checked shirt, accompanied by officers, Allen read his pleas from a sheet of paper held by an official.

He did not react when the judge, Mr Justice O’Hara, delivered a life sentence for the murder of three members of the Gossett family.

The judge thanked the jury members who had been sworn in on Monday for their time, adding that he wanted them to be there for Allen’s plea so they understood why the case would not be proceeding as planned.

Defence barrister Frank O’Donoghue said his client understood the charges against him, with prosecution barrister David McDowell saying he was satisfied with the new arraignment conditions.

Derrylin house fire
Craigavon Courthouse where Daniel Sebastian Allen pleaded guilty to the murder of Roman Gossett, Sabrina Gossett, and Morgana Quinn (Liam McBurney/PA)

Allen had previously been set to contest the charges of murder on the grounds he claimed had been involved in a suicide pact with both Denise and Sabrina Gossett, and had no part in the death of the younger two victims.

On these grounds, Allen previously pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, and not guilty to murder and not guilty to one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

Allen has been in custody since 2018.

During a court session in early 2022 the defence team concluded that Allen’s mental-health assessment did not provide evidence of diminished responsibility.

Allen will appear in court again for a tariff hearing on Friday September 15.

