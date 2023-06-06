Bournemouth pier boat operations suspended after death of swimmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Bournemouth pier boat operations suspended after death of swimmers

By Press Association
Two swimmers died at Bournemouth beach last week (Professor Dimitrios Buhalis/PA)
Two swimmers died at Bournemouth beach last week (Professor Dimitrios Buhalis/PA)

All boat operations have been suspended off Bournemouth pier following the death of two young swimmers, the local authority has announced.

Joe Abbess, 17, and Sunnah Khan, 12, drowned and eight other people were treated by paramedics after they were suspected to have been caught in a riptide next to the pier at the Dorset seaside resort on May 31.

Dorset Police impounded the pleasure cruiser Dorset Belle at its berth in Poole Harbour following the fatal incident.

A man in his 40s, whom police said was “on the water” at the time, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and later released under investigation.

The force has said it is continuing to investigate the circumstances involving the 49-year-old boat, which has a capacity of 80 passengers, as well as the weather and sea conditions at the time of the incident.

A BCP (Bournemouth Christchurch Poole) Council spokesman said: “All boat operations from the pier have been suspended as a precaution, pending a conclusion to the police investigation.

“We are aware the investigation is complex and will consult with Dorset Police when the investigation is complete.”

An inquest into the deaths of the two youngsters, which was opened at Bournemouth Town Hall on Monday, heard that they were part of a group of people thought to have been caught up in a riptide in the sea near the pier.

Post-mortem examinations found that they both died of drowning, the inquest was told before coroner Rachael Griffin adjourned proceedings to a further hearing in September.

Dorset Police have said the beach was extremely busy at the time of the incident but that neither of the youngsters nor anyone else pulled from the sea had been involved in any collision or contact with any vessel in the water.

Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan said officers are keeping an “open mind around the circumstances”.

Bournemouth beach deaths
The pleasure cruiser Dorset Belle has been impounded following the incident (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He said: “One of those lines of inquiry has involved the pleasure boat, which was in the area at the time of the incident. These inquiries also include examining wind, other weather and general coastal conditions at the time.

“We are working with experts from partner agencies to understand all of the factors and this will take time to establish.”

Friends and teachers at City College Southampton, where Joe was training to be a chef, have spoken of their devastation at his death.

His teachers said in a joint statement: “Joe was an exceptional student who made a huge impact on both the hospitality team and his classmates and he will be deeply missed.

“We loved teaching Joe, he was a gem, with a great sense of humour and an undeniable passion for hospitality.

“He helped everyone and always stepped up as the first to volunteer, he was an exemplary student.”

Close friend Ben McKinnon said: “He was the most brilliant, genuine and inspiring person I have ever met.

Bournemouth beach deaths
Friends and teachers at City College Southampton paid tribute to Joe Abbess, who was training to be a chef (City College Southampton/PA)

“Joe was a dear, dear friend of mine and an even bigger inspiration. I will never be able to express how much of an impact Joe has had on me and the others around him.

“A funny, endearing and kind young man with a bright future ahead of him.”

Joe’s family said in a statement: “We are heartbroken and devastated at the death of our Joe. He was a wonderful son and brother who is sadly missed.

“His family and friends will always love him and we are incredibly proud of the fabulous young man he was. He was kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny.”

Sunnah’s mother, Stephanie Williams, posted on Twitter: “On Wednesday I lost my beautiful daughter at Bournemouth beach. Sunnah was so well loved and well liked.

“No parent should ever have to go through what her dad and I are going through. We love you so much baby girl.”

