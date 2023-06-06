Croydon custody block murder suspect has brain damage, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Croydon custody block murder suspect has brain damage, jury told

By Press Association
File court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook dated 28/03/23 of Louis De Zoysa appearing for a plea hearing at the Old Bailey, London. The trial is due to start at the Old Bailey of Louis De Zoysa , who is accused of murdering Met Police sergeant Matt Ratana, who was shot inside Croydon police station in 2020. Issue date: Tuesday June 6, 2023.
File court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook dated 28/03/23 of Louis De Zoysa appearing for a plea hearing at the Old Bailey, London. The trial is due to start at the Old Bailey of Louis De Zoysa , who is accused of murdering Met Police sergeant Matt Ratana, who was shot inside Croydon police station in 2020. Issue date: Tuesday June 6, 2023.

A man accused of murdering Metropolitan Police sergeant Matt Ratana suffered brain damage after being hit in the neck by a bullet and will be assisted by an intermediary during his trial, a jury has been told.

Louis De Zoysa, of Banstead, Surrey, pleaded not guilty to the charge during a previous hearing at Northampton Crown Court.

The 25-year-old appeared in the dock in a wheelchair and with his right arm in a sling at the same court on Tuesday, and confirmed his name and date-of-birth by writing them on a whiteboard.

Louis de Zoysa court case
Sgt Matt Ratana died in September 2020 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Prosecutors allege Sgt Ratana was murdered at a police custody centre in Windmill Road, Croydon, south London, on September 25 2020, while De Zoysa was handcuffed in a holding cell.

Addressing a jury of seven men and five women after they were sworn in, trial Judge Mr Justice Johnson took them through the issues they were likely to face.

Telling jurors the “relevant events” were captured on CCTV and by officers’ body-worn cameras, the judge said: “It’s likely to be common ground that the defendant had a gun… and that the gun was fired and that two bullets hit Sergeant Ratana.”

It was also likely to be common ground that Sgt Ratana, aged 54, died from a chest wound as a result of the first of four shots, the court heard.

The judge added that jurors would have to consider whether De Zoysa pulled the trigger deliberately when the first shot was fired and whether he intended to kill or at least cause really serious harm.

The judge went on: “A further matter which might arise is whether the defendant had diminished responsibility… at the time he shot Sergeant Ratana.”

De Zoysa has an autistic spectrum condition, the jury heard, which “may have an impact on how he appears or behaves” during the trial.

Urging the jury to judge the case on the evidence and not on any emotional reaction to the events they would have to consider, Mr Justice Johnson said: “The last one (bullet fired) hit the defendant in the neck.

“That resulted in bleeding and a blood clot and the blood clot caused some brain damage. That resulted in physical problems which mean he now uses a wheelchair.”

The jury were also informed that De Zoysa uses a whiteboard because of communication difficulties, and will be assisted by an intermediary to help him follow the trial.

The case is being prosecuted by Duncan Penny KC, who is expected to deliver the Crown’s opening address to the jury on Wednesday.

