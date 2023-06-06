UK could be set for heatwave – but weekend washout will follow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

UK could be set for heatwave – but weekend washout will follow

By Press Association
Beachgoers enjoying the warm weather at Helen’s Bay in Bangor, Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Beachgoers enjoying the warm weather at Helen’s Bay in Bangor, Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

A heatwave could hit parts of the UK this week, but heavy rainfall and thunder is expected to follow.

Temperatures are set to increase on Thursday, Friday and again on Saturday when they will potentially hit 29C, the Met Office said.

But cloud, rain and thunderstorms will sweep in over the weekend, and the nights will become humid.

The Met Office added it expects the hottest temperatures of the year so far to be reached by the weekend.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The threshold for a heatwave is different across the UK, but in some areas it is classified as hitting highs of 25C to 28C across a three-day period.

Simon Partridge, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “It will get warmer but there may well be more cloud with heavy, thundery showers mixed in as well.

“There will still be plenty of sunshine around, but it will come with much muggier nights.”

There will not be a significant change in the weather over the next few days, Mr Partridge said, but from Thursday Storm Oscar, which is currently across the Canary Islands, will push the high pressure further east, causing the mercury to rise to 25C or 26C.

The highest temperatures will be in south-west England and south-west Wales.

People ride pedalo and rowing boats in the hot weather on the Serpentine in Hyde Park, in London
People ride pedalo and rowing boats in the hot weather on the Serpentine in Hyde Park, London (Aaron Chown/PA)

From Friday it will get warmer again, but with more humid air and the risk of showers across south-west England.

The warmest temperature expected on Friday is 26C or 27C, likely in central and southern England.

Saturday will be the warmest day, with forecasters expecting it to reach 27C or 28C, with a small chance of it hitting 29C, north of London.

But as the weekend arrives there will be a risk of thunder and showers from the south-west to the north-east.

Mr Partridge said: “We continue with showers on Sunday and Monday and it will turn a little bit cooler again.

Beachgoers enjoying the warm weather
Beachgoers enjoying the warm weather at Helen’s Bay in Bangor, Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Showers over the weekend will become heavy at times, and there’s a risk of a bit of thunder. There will be 10-15mm of rain over the course of two to three hours, which is nothing too significant.”

The weather is expected to hit the “borderline” criteria for a heatwave, with the south-west of England most likely to see it, the forecaster said.

So far the hottest temperature in the UK was 25.1C in Porthmadog, north west Wales, on May 30, but Mr Partridge said the country is “certainly” going to see higher temperatures.

He also said the humidity at night will become “uncomfortable” as some areas will not get below 15C or 16C, compared to about 3C at the start of the week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]