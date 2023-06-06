One-year-old baby takes toys from Kate at child support hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

One-year-old baby takes toys from Kate at child support hub

By Press Association
Kate shared a heart-warming moment with baby Emilia (Chris Jackson/PA)
A one-year-old baby had an unexpected play date after being given a basket of toys by the Princess of Wales.

Kate met Emilia Bowman, who proceeded to play with the items, alongside her mother Kristina Igazova on a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on Tuesday.

After inquisitively walking up to the coffee table, Emilia caught the eye of the princess who smiled and handed her the nearby basket.

The youngster initially ignored the offer before dipping her hand into the basket and taking out several toys, which soon had her undivided attention.

Kate met two groups of parents with their young children during her visit to the centre, including some taking part in a baby massage session.

Princess of Wales visit to Windsor Family Hub
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub in Berkshire (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kiran and Karl Rudolph, both 31, from Datchet, Berkshire, attended the session with their four-month-old daughter Raya.

Ms Rudolph said: “Obviously it was very special – we put her in her best dress for it!”

Parents were not told Kate was visiting the centre until half an hour before her arrival, but Mr Rudolph, who shared a joke with the princess, had a hunch that royalty would be appearing.

He said: “We were guessing up until the time, ‘Who’s it going to be?’

“We had an inkling it was going to be one of the royal family, but to find out was quite nice.”

The Windsor Family Hub, run by not-for-profit organisation Achieving for Children, has provided children’s services across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas since 2021.

The princess has a keen interest in the early childhood sector and previously launched the Shaping Us campaign with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in January 2023 to highlight the importance of supporting young children and those caring for them.

