King meets people keeping traditional craft skills alive during visit to Romania

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King meets people keeping traditional craft skills alive during visit to Romania

By Press Association
The King met with heritage workers in the Transylvanian village of Viscri (Octav Ganea/PA)
The King met with heritage workers in the Transylvanian village of Viscri (Octav Ganea/PA)

The King met people keeping traditional craft skills alive in the village of his Romanian holiday let on Tuesday.

The private visit marks 25 years since Charles first visited Romania and is his first overseas trip since the coronation in May.

Tuesday’s event, organised by The Prince’s Foundation charity, took place in the Transylvanian village of Viscri.

The King during his visit to Romania
The King travelled to Romania without the Queen (Octav Ganea/PA)

Charles owns a number of properties in Transylvania, including a holiday let – which helps fund the foundation – and a 17th century peasant’s house, which acts as the foundation’s headquarters.

Both properties are in Viscri which is listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site due to its fortified church and fortress.

During Tuesday’s visit, Charles met with groups who have benefited from the support of The Prince’s Foundation, including the Romanian Order of Architects and the Ambulance for Monuments, a project organised by Asociatia Monumentum which teaches students and volunteers to repair and conserve historic buildings across Romania.

One of the aims of The Prince’s Foundation, founded by Charles in 1986, is to keep traditional building craft skills alive.

The King during his visit to Romania
The visit was organised by The Prince’s Foundation (Octav Ganea/PA)

Speaking at a reception hosted by Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest last week, the King spoke of his “love” for Romania and praised the “dedication” and “attention to detail” of the country’s heritage workers.

He said: “It is so impressive to see how many young volunteers work every year with such love and dedication and attention to detail with their Ambulance for Monuments, to help preserve Romania’s wonderfully diverse architectural inheritance.”

Eugen Vaida, who co-ordinates The Prince’s Foundation’s activity in Romania, said: “It was a pleasure for us to welcome back His Majesty to Romania and to hear him talk about his love for the country and all we are doing to preserve our historic crafts and buildings.

“The skills being honed by our summer school students and practised by the Ambulance for Monuments are, unfortunately, increasingly rare, due to a lack of craftsmen and knowledge.

King Charles III visit to Romania
The King with Romanian president Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest (Octav Ganea/PA)

“It is Asociatia Monumentum’s objective to preserve these skills by educating students and, in turn, ensure the future of historic buildings across Romania and the wider world.”

The King is thought to be related to a well-known figure from Romanian history, Vlad the Impaler, said to be the inspiration behind Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

The links are through his great-grandmother Queen Mary, the consort of George V, who was descended from the German Wurttembergs and thereby linked to Vlad.

Charles has travelled alone, leaving the Queen in the UK, as he has done for previous visits to the eastern European country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]