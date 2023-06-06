King attends concert featuring music from his coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

King attends concert featuring music from his coronation

By Press Association
The King attends special concert featuring music from his coronation (Matt Crossick/PA)
The King attends special concert featuring music from his coronation (Matt Crossick/PA)

The King listened to music which was played at his coronation when he attended the first night of a new series of special concerts.

Charles attended the event, organised by Wigmore Hall, at St James’s Roman Catholic Church, in London, on Tuesday evening.

The concert featured all four coronation anthems by George Frideric Handel, including Zadok the Priest.

King Charles III visit to Wigmore Hall
Charles attended the event, organised by Wigmore Hall, at St James's Roman Catholic Church, Spanish Place, on Tuesday evening (Matt Crossick/PA)

The pieces were performed by leading French baroque ensemble Le Concert Spirituel, and conducted by Herve Niquet.

During the concert Charles presented Judith Weir, Master of the King’s Music, with honorary membership of the Royal Philharmonic Society (RPS), in recognition of her services to music.

The King also met a number of guests throughout the evening, including BBC Radio 3 controller Sam Jackson, rabbi baroness Julia Neuberger, Jeneba and Dr Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason and musicians of Le Concert Spirituel.

King Charles III visit to Wigmore Hall
The King meets musician Gabriel-Ange Brusson, as he attends the new Wigmore Hall concert series (Matt Crossick/PA)

The concert began with a fanfare and a performance of the national anthem, sung by British baritone Roderick Williams.

Tuesday’s event is the first in a series of Wigmore Hall concerts taking place at the venue, allowing artists associated with the organisation to stage larger-scale performances.

The next concert in the series features Wigmore Hall Baroque Ensemble in Residence Solomon’s Knot performing Bach’s St Matthew Passion on Monday June 19.

King Charles III visit to Wigmore Hall
(Matt Crossick/PA)

John Gilhooly, director of Wigmore Hall and RPS chairman said: “It has been a huge honour to welcome His Majesty The King to this very special concert.

“The occasion is a wonderful reflection of 21st century cosmopolitan Britain, where the Head of State is celebrated by French musicians performing German music at a Catholic church with historic links to Spain, in a concert organised by an Irishman.

“I am particularly pleased that His Majesty was able to present the RPS honorary membership to Judith Weir.”

Tuesday’s concert will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 at 7.30pm. on Thursday June 8.

