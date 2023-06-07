Live: Duke of Sussex resumes evidence at High Court in hacking claim

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Duke of Sussex is giving evidence in his High Court claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over alleged unlawful information gathering.

The duke, 38, is suing MGN for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

Harry felt “physically sick” over detective payments about Diana

Journalists’ alleged actions “affected every area” of duke’s life

Harry had ‘huge amount of paranoia’ after alleged press intrusion

Accusations of press having “blood on their hands”

British press and the Government are at “rock bottom”

11.03am

11.01am

Andrew Green KC asked Harry if some of his fellow cadets might have thought he was getting “preferential treatment”, to which he answered: “Again, that preferential treatment would be in connection to marches and runs that weren’t happening at that time.”

Mr Green turned to information in the People article about the duke using the computer room at Sandhurst to email his then girlfriend Chelsy Davy and suggested someone at the academy could have seen him doing so.

Harry said: “Unless somebody was watching me specifically for that, no, I don’t believe so.”

The Duke of Sussex being cross-examined by Andrew Green KC on Tuesday (PA)

Asked if he believed that information came from unlawful information-gathering, the duke replied: “Yes, my lord, I have no idea how anybody would know.”

Responding to another question about whose phone could have been hacked to obtain that information, Harry said: “I believe the Mirror Group had Chelsy’s number at this time.

“I’m not entirely sure my girlfriend would have given Mirror Group her number and also at the time my number was in (journalist) Nick Buckley’s PalmPilot, and he was a prolific hacker.”

10.54am

Andrew Green KC, for MGN, resumed his cross-examination of the duke by asking about an article published in the Sunday People in May 2005 about him having a knee injury and fellow cadets at Sandhurst complaining he was given “preferential treatment” by being let off “gruelling marches”.

The barrister asked Harry why he had chosen to add this article to his case at a later stage, which the duke replied was a question for his legal team.

Mr Green then asked about a press release issued by Clarence House about the injury, which included a quote from Harry.

(Court handout/PA)

The barrister asked if the duke stood by the evidence in his witness statement, in which he said he wasn’t “going around discussing any medical issues or injuries”.

Harry replied: “Yes, it is entirely accurate. That is a reference to while I was at Sandhurst and the distrust that I ended up having … with the medical staff at Sandhurst.”

Mr Green then turned to an article published in the Independent on the same day as the People article, and asked the duke if he accepted there was a degree of public interest in the story.

Harry replied: “No, I do not.”

Mr Green asked the duke what he thought a public interest story about him would be, to which he said: “A life-threatening injury. I’m sure there are others.”

10.43am

Here are some more pictures of Harry arriving to give evidence this morning.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

10.28am

Harry has taken his seat in the witness box of court 15 of the Rolls Building to resume giving evidence.

Barrister Andrew Green KC, representing MGN, will continue to cross-examine the duke.

10.25am

Harry alleges that about 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010 by MGN titles contained information gathered using unlawful methods, and 33 of these have been selected to be considered at the trial.

Yesterday, the duke faced nearly five hours of questions from a barrister for MGN as he became the first senior royal in more than two decades to appear personally in court proceedings.

He is due to be questioned further in about five minutes, with his evidence expected to be concluded by 1pm – though it may take longer.

(Court handout/PA)

10.20am

Satirical artist Kaya Mar showed off his latest work of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside the court yesterday.

(PA)

While sketch artist Elizabeth Cook captured Harry inside.

(PA)

10.05am

Harry waved as he entered the court, wearing a dark suit, white shirt and silver tie.

He arrived outside the Rolls Building, where his civil case against Mirror Group Newspapers continues, in a black Range Rover at 9.52am.

The duke said good morning but did not answer reporters’ questions before walking into the building and passing security checks.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

10.03am

This is one of the articles, published in the Sunday Mirror in January 2009, produced as evidence at the High Court.

Harry is one of a number of high-profile figures to bring claims against MGN against alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

(Court handout/PA)

9.55am

The duke is due to resume giving evidence in about 35 minutes. It will be his second day in court.

9.45am

9.32am

Police officers and members of the media are awaiting Harry’s arrival at the Rolls Buildings in central London.

(Aaron Chown/PA)