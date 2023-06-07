Farming practices failing to stop invertebrate decline, says study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farming practices failing to stop invertebrate decline, says study

By Press Association
The orange-tailed mining bee is one of the species that is declining more strongly in areas of high cropland cover (Rob Cooke/UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology/PA)
Insects and other invertebrates have declined more in intensively-farmed areas over the last 30 years than in areas of low cropland, a new study has found.

Bees and spiders have been the worst affected, possibly because they rely more on semi-natural habitats for food and shelter, the researchers said.

By analysing citizen science data from 1990-2019 for 1,535 species of bees, hoverflies, ground beetles, ladybirds, true-bugs and spiders, the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) found these animals to be declining on farmland despite the introduction of more environmentally-friendly practices.

Publishing their work in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the researchers divided Britain’s rural landscape into 1km square grids and classified each as having high, low or no cropland.

They then looked at how the number of invertebrates occupying these grids changed over time and found the greater declines to be in regions with a high proportion of arable or horticultural crop cover.

Dr Francesca Mancini, who led the research, said: “Invertebrates are one of the most diverse groups in agricultural landscapes but they are also particularly sensitive to intensive farming practices.

“There have been attempts to mitigate negative impacts since the 1990s and the fundamental question has been what effect these have had.

“Despite successful conservation at individual farms where farmers have successfully implemented sustainable practices, our study shows that more needs to be done to conserve and restore invertebrate populations at a national scale.”

The authors said more intensive farming practices developed since the 1940s, such as mechanisation, chemical use and cultivation of land that was previously wildflowers or hedgerows, has successfully increased food production to feed a growing population but has come at a high cost to biodiversity.

Overall, there was a 5% average decline in areas of high cropland cover over the 30-year period studied, while areas of low cropland saw declines of around 2%.

Spiders had declined more than any other species – 7% in high cropland areas compared with 3% in low cropland areas.

Bees have declined by around 4% in high cropland areas and around 1% in low cropland.

It is difficult to make comparisons with no cropland areas because they are mostly in the north and so have different climate and land use, the researchers said.

GB cropland map
UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology researchers divided the UK into 1km grids to analyse crop cover and invertebrate decline (UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology/PA)

They added that there are likely to have been greater declines between the 1940s and 1990s but there is less relevant species data for that period.

It is possible to reverse this trend, Dr Mancini said, pointing to an experiment on the Hillesden estate in Buckinghamshire where 5% of the 1,000-hectare commercial farm was turned into wildlife habitat and has since seen local bird and butterfly populations increase without slowing the farm’s food production.

She added: “Changes in agricultural policies and philosophy provide opportunities to restore invertebrate populations across the UK, though given current trends we are facing a significant challenge.”

