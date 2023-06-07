Time taken to tell murdered PI’s family of documents is ‘regrettable’, Met says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Time taken to tell murdered PI’s family of documents is ‘regrettable’, Met says

By Press Association
Daniel Morgan was killed in 1987 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Daniel Morgan was killed in 1987 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said the “long time” it took for the family of a murdered private investigator to hear about documents relevant to the inquiry into his death is “regrettable”.

Daniel Morgan was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10 1987, and a string of unsuccessful investigations into his death have been mired with claims of corruption.

In January 2023, documents relevant to the inquiry into his death were discovered in a locked cabinet in New Scotland Yard that had not been used for nine years, however, Mr Morgan’s family were not told until May 9, despite the Mayor’s Office finding out on April 24.

The Met’s Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe told the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee on Wednesday: “The significance of these documents would not have been immediately apparent when they were discovered in January.

Sabina Nessa death
Louisa Rolfe spoke to a London Assembly Committee on Wednesday (Yui Mok/PA)

“And I think initial work was to work through the significance of the documents to work out and establish if they met the criteria for disclosure and sharing, because there were agreed protocols around the disclosure and sharing.”

She added: “Now of course, that long time delay between January and April and May is regrettable, and I appreciate the impact that might have had on trust.

“But in the context of the huge amount of material already shared, I think there was work in good faith to understand what is the nature of this information and how do we share it in the most appropriate way.”

A total of 95 pages of material should have been disclosed to the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel, which was set up to look into the case and published its final report in June 2021, the force said.

A further 71 pages were identified that would have been provided to His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) as part of its subsequent inspection.

Committee member Caroline Pidgeon asked why the locked cabinet had not been checked before it was moved to New Scotland Yard from the old building in 2016.

She said: “I just don’t understand how that happened, let alone once you’re in there, nobody thought ‘we can’t open this cabinet, we need to check what’s in it’.

“You’re setting up a new office, how can it have just sat there in the corner on the management floor?”

Ms Rolfe responded: “I’m sorry, I can’t give an explanation for that at this time.”

Deputy mayor of London Sophie Linden told the committee: “Everybody’s just ‘how do you have a locked cabinet on the seventh floor that nobody knows what’s in it?’, it’s extraordinary.”

Asked about the time it took for her to be informed, she added: “Yes, it did worry me, and I did flag that as an issue that it had taken so long.”

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray apologised last month on behalf of the force to Mr Morgan’s family.

She said: “We fully acknowledge how unacceptable and deeply regrettable this situation is.

“We are working to understand what has taken place and any impact. We apologise to the family of Daniel Morgan and to the panel.”

The Met said its assessment found there are no evidential documents that relate to criminal investigations into the murder.

An independent panel set up to look into the case published a scathing report in June last year in which it accused the Met of “a form of institutional corruption” for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder.

In a statement, Mr Morgan’s family said last month they were “not surprised” by the news of the discovery.

