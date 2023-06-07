Met Police chief says sorry for past LGBT+ failings in ‘ground-breaking step’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met Police chief says sorry for past LGBT+ failings in ‘ground-breaking step’

By Press Association
Peter Tatchell, whose foundation has been leading an #ApologiseNow! campaign calling on all UK police chiefs to apologise for past homophobic persecution (Yui Mok/PA)
The head of the UK’s largest police force has apologised for past failings towards the LGBT+ community in what a renowned gay rights campaigner has hailed as a historic first.

Peter Tatchell thanked Metropolitan Police Commission Sir Mark Rowley “for being the first UK police chief to say sorry for decades-long victimisation” of this community.

The Peter Tatchell Foundation has been leading an #ApologiseNow! campaign calling on all UK police chiefs to apologise for past homophobic persecution.

The campaign was supported by the late television star Paul O’Grady before his death in March and a launch event at the House of Lords on Wednesday was attended by his partner, Andre Portasio.

Sir Mark, in a letter to Mr Tatchell, acknowledged that while police had to enforce the law at the time when homosexuality was criminalised, the way it was sometimes enforced had “failed the community and persist(s) in the collective memory of LGBT+ Londoners of all ages”.

The Met boss apologised in March in the wake of the damning report by Baroness Casey which found there is racism, misogyny and homophobia in the force.

But Mr Tatchell said the apology he received by letter on Wednesday was a “ground-breaking step forward” that “draws a line under past Met persecution”.

It is hoped Sir Mark’s words will be repeated by other police chiefs in the UK, the campaigner said.

Part of the letter read: “The Met has had systems and processes in place which have led to bias and discrimination in the way we have policed London’s communities, and in the way we have treated our officers and staff, over many decades.

“Recent cases of appalling behaviour by some officers have revealed that there are still racists, misogynists, homophobes and transphobes in the organisation, and we have already doubled down on rooting out those who corrupt and abuse their position.”

It added: “I am clear that there is much for us to do. I am sorry to all of the communities we have let down for the failings of the past and look forward to building a new Met for London, one all Londoners can be proud of and in which they can have confidence.”

Mr Tatchell said: “We are not asking the police to apologise for enforcing the law, but to apologise for the often illegal and abusive way they enforced it.

“The police did not make the law but they chose to enforce it in ways that today would be deemed illegal and unacceptable.”

He added: “We thank Sir Mark Rowley for being the first UK police chief to say sorry. His apology is a ground-breaking step forward that will, we hope, spur other police forces to follow suit.

“It draws a line under past Met persecution. This will help strengthen LGBT+ trust and confidence in the police; encouraging more LGBTs to report hate crime, domestic violence and sexual assault.”

