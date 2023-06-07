Airline saves the day after bridesmaid forgets her dress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Airline saves the day after bridesmaid forgets her dress

By Press Association
Bride and groom Michael and Gemma O’Shea with bridesmaid Lauren, her husband, and their baby, after airline Tui flew out her bridesmaid’s dress to save the day (TUI/PA)
A bride-to-be who was getting married in Cyprus has thanked an airline which came to the rescue after one of her bridesmaids forgot to pack her dress.

Gemma O’Shea, a charity manager from Gateshead, put out a mayday after her bridesmaid, Lauren Fernandes, realised her mistake.

And holiday firm TUI stepped in after a member of staff spotted the online plea for help and arranged for the dress to be flown on a Newcastle to Larnaca flight ahead of the bride’s big day, when she married her fiance Michael, 32, a support worker.

Cabin crew regional manager Sue Peak knew there was a flight leaving Newcastle in a few hours and the race began to get the bridesmaid’s dress to the airport.

The dress was treated as precious cargo and was delivered to the cockpit, flown to Cyprus and then driven to the wedding couple’s resort.

Mrs O’Shea, 31, said: “Lauren said she started to get a paranoid feeling on the flight that she may have forgotten the dress, but she only knew this was definitely the case when she unpacked in the hotel room around midnight.

“Michael and I are a very laid-back couple, however, I’d put so much effort into planning the wedding and finding a bridesmaid dress that all four of my bridesmaids loved – so it’s safe to say I was disappointed.

“I was overwhelmed by the amount of kind individuals who offered to go out of their way to help someone they had never met.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to each and every one of them and a massive thank you to TUI and their staff who went above and beyond to make sure I had the perfect wedding day I had planned.

“When the dress arrived, I felt like a weight lifted and I could start to enjoy my holiday without the worry always being at the back of my mind.”

She said the couple were now looking to book their honeymoon with TUI.

Ms Fernandes travelled to the wedding with her husband and their three-month-old Alice, and explained her slip-up on being a new mum.

Ms Peak said: “We know how incredible our TUI staff are and this heart-warming operation is testament to that.

“We are so happy to have been a part of this magical day, and we’d like to congratulate the bride and groom on their marriage.”

