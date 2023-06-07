Fire at a block of flats in south London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire at a block of flats in south London

By Press Association
Fire equipment (Rui Vieira/PA)
Fire equipment (Rui Vieira/PA)

Up to 80 people have been forced to leave a block of flats after a fire ripped through the building in south London.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid Whitehorse Road in Croydon where around 60 firefighters have been dealing with a blaze on part of the first, second, third and fourth floors of a five-storey block of flats on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade (LFB), who were alerted to the incident at 5.03pm, said: “The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

Station commander Chris Young, who is at the scene, said: “Around 80 people left the building.

“Road closures are expected to be in place for a number of hours this evening and we’re urging people to avoid the local area.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesman, who said an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and members of a hazardous area response team were sent to the incident, added: “We treated a man and a woman at the scene but did not take anyone to hospital.”

Allan Brown, 44, who lives and works in Croydon and witnessed the fire, said: “From where I was standing, which was quite close at one point, many residents, including children, could be seen running from the building’s lower floor, with some residents trying to get back into the building.

“This was before the fire department arrived with the first two engines.

“There were residents leaving the building and trying to get back into it, but the blaze was very high.

“We had to clear the area due (to) the smoke that filled the area.

“In total there was six fire engines and various amounts of police and ambulance in the scene within five minutes.”

The LFB received over 30 calls about the fire.

Fire crews from Croydon, Woodside, Wallington and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.

