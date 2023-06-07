Chesney Hawkes calls Prague concert for West Ham fans ‘best gig of my life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chesney Hawkes calls Prague concert for West Ham fans ‘best gig of my life’

By Press Association
Chesney Hawkes performs on stage in the fan zone in Letenske Sady (James Manning/PA)
Chesney Hawkes performs on stage in the fan zone in Letenske Sady (James Manning/PA)

Singer Chesney Hawkes has described playing to thousands of West Ham United fans in Prague on Wednesday as “the best gig of my life”.

The pop star, whose song The One And Only was a number one hit in the UK for five weeks in 1991, has been a lifelong West Ham United fan.

He told the PA news agency that he “felt the love” as he performed alongside members of his family to thousands of West Ham supporters in Letna Park ahead of the team’s Europa Conference League final clash with Fiorentina.

“That was like the best gig of my life.” he said.

“Just to be amongst these people, this is my family right here.

“It was amazing, absolutely incredible, felt the love.

“To have my whole family on-stage, my son, my brother, my best friend, it was just a dream come true.

“Now for part two, hopefully we bring back the cup.”

He added that if West Ham win he will “go into the streets of Prague and celebrate”.

Fans basked in the sun during Hawkes’ performance, singing football chants and passing a large inflatable ball around the crowd.

Throughout the gig, Hawkes played fan songs including West Ham Are Massive and I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles.

However, it was his rendition of his hit The One And Only that got the crowd going.

Speaking to the crowd while on stage, he said: “Cheers West Ham, let’s raise our glasses, we’ve made it to a f****** final,” he said.

“I can not tell you how much this means to me, and I know how much it means to all of you lot.”

