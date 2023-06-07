Prince and Princess of Wales to replace stolen food from Welsh church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince and Princess of Wales to replace stolen food from Welsh church

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to have offered to replace stolen food from a foodbank in Swansea (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales have offered to replace food stolen from a Welsh foodbank last week.

St Thomas Church foodbank in Swansea announced it had “no food to give out” after a break-in at the weekend, but when the royal couple heard about what happened they were quick to get in touch with the church.

In a statement published on Facebook on Monday, the church said: “Over the weekend we have been broken into and all of our foodbank food has been stolen.

“Other items including an orange bike that had been donated for a family, our youth group tuck shop supplies and baby items have also been taken.

“We simply have no food to give out because every bag of food has been taken.

“We are here to support the most vulnerable in society and the most desperate.

Prince and Princess of Wales visit to Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales visited St Thomas Church in September last year (Ben Birchall/Archive/PA)

“If you find yourself in a position where the only option is to steal food from a foodbank then please get in touch well before that.

“We are a forgiving bunch and would love to support you out of that situation.”

Speaking to ITV News, Reverend Steven Bunting said: “So we opened up on Monday to move our food into our church where we give our food away and all the bags had been taken, all the existing food supplies have gone and other items had been taken, a bike and some children’s toys from our baby charity.”

He added: “Yeh, it’s been crazy – the response.

“It’s been so hard to be discouraged when we’ve been surrounded by so much love and generosity.

“We’ve had people coming in donating £5 all the way up to the local working man’s club, the local schools and businesses, and as you said, the Prince and Princess of Wales contacted us earlier to offer their love and support as well.

“They would like to replace the food that was taken, they very much want to do that.”

The royal couple visited the church in September last year in their first royal engagement with their titles where they first met Rev Bunting.

