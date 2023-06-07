Celebrating West Ham fans dance on tables after European final win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Celebrating West Ham fans dance on tables after European final win

By Press Association
West Ham fans were dancing on tables in Prague after their Europa Conference League win (James Manning/PA)
West Ham fans were dancing on tables in Prague after their Europa Conference League win (James Manning/PA)

Thousands of West Ham fans poured into the streets of Prague as the football club won its first trophy in more than 40 years.

Fans danced on tables and kissed each other in pubs across the Czech capital as they watched the Hammers lift the Europa Conference League trophy on Wednesday night.

Supporters chanted “2-1 to the cockney boys” as they watched on from a pub in the city, with thousands having travelled from the UK without tickets.

The final took place at the Fortuna Arena, which has a capacity of around 19,300, with West Ham receiving an official allocation of 5,000.

West Ham United v Fiorentina – UEFA Europa Conference League Final – Fortuna Arena
West Ham fans erupted as Jarrod Bowen scored the winner in Prague (James Manning/PA)

Supporters watched in bars around the city, including a group who went wild at McCarthy’s Pub in the Old Town area from the moment Jarrod Bowen gave the team the lead in the final minute of the second half.

Standing on the tables, they sang “West Ham are massive everywhere we go.”

Since the final whistle, West Ham fans have lined the streets of Prague chanting “West Ham are massive” and shouting “Irons”, with the fans appearing to be ready for a long night of celebrations.

Thousands of fans gathered in the centre of Prague’s Old Town after the final whistle as supporters from the stadium and fan zone began to join those who watched in the city centre.

West Ham fan Aaron, 18, said it felt “unreal” to win.

“It’s unreal, never felt like it in my life,” he said.

West Ham United fans celebrate in Staromestske Namesti, Prague, after their team won the Uefa Europa Conference League Final against Fiorentina at the Fortuna Arena
West Ham United fans celebrate in Staromestske Namesti, Prague, after their team won the Uefa Europa Conference League final (James Manning/PA)

He said his plan for the rest of the night was to “stumble back to the hotel”.

“How we get there I don’t care,” he added.

It came hours after West Ham fans were attacked by Italian supporters in the city centre, prompting police to detain 16 people.

Czech police said three people were injured during the incident, with one police officer being attacked.

One witness said fans of the Italian side were armed with “chains and belt buckles”.

There was also controversy during the match as Cristiano Biraghi of Fiorentina was seen bleeding from the back of the head after he appeared to have been hit by an object thrown from the West Ham stand.

West Ham United fans watch the trophy presentation in a pub in Prague, following the Uefa Europa Conference League final
West Ham United fans watch the trophy presentation in a pub in Prague, following the Uefa Europa Conference League final (James Manning/PA)

A fan of the London club watching the final in McCarthy’s bar said the incident “won’t look good on West Ham”.

Shortly before the end of the match, the English club put out a statement condemning the behaviour of a “small number of individuals”, adding: “These actions have no place in football, and do not in any way represent the values of our football club and the overwhelming majority of our supporters, who have behaved impeccably in Prague this week and throughout our last two seasons in European competition.”

The club said it would work with police to review the incident and take action against offenders, including implementing lifetime bans.

A West Ham fan who attended the club’s last European final in 1976 said he was feeling “speechless” as the Hammers won 2-1 against Fiorentina in Prague.

Mark Sullivan, 57, from Hackney, north-east London, who was just nine when he attended West Ham’s last European final, the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1976, said he was “speechless” following the result.

Mr Sullivan, who attended the 1976 game with his late father Pat, watched the match on Wednesday at the London Stadium with his 16-year-old son Jack.

He told the PA news agency: “We all thought it was going to extra time, so to have the goal come out of the blue – having to wait for the VAR check didn’t help. But when it goes your way you get to celebrate a goal twice.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]