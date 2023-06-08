What the papers say – June 8

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – June 8

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Royalty, politics and a Coronation Street legend vie for attention on the front of Thursday’s newspaper front pages.

The Metro reports on how Harry found a tracking device on the car of his then girlfriend, while The Independent digital edition asks where the hard evidence is that his phone was hacked.

The Times does feature a picture of Harry, saying he went to court for Meghan, but leads on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ready to trigger two by-elections by giving the all clear to predecessor Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Mr Johnson also features on the front of the Guardian which says a friend stayed at Chequers despite Covid restrictions.

The Guardian also reports on the looming sale of the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, which turns its attention to Mr Sunak’s visit to Washington where he will tell US President Joe Biden that the UK is ready to lead the way on AI.

The Princess of Wales is pictured playing rugby on the front of the Telegraph and the Daily Mail, which focuses on police attending the scene of every home burglary.

Both The Sun and the Daily Mirror feature the sad news that former Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear, who played Bet Lynch, has dementia.

The Daily Express reports on a “summer of strife” after Heathrow staff announced a series of strikes, while the i says energy firms face payouts over “secret” fees.

The Financial Times focuses on a doubling in cryptocurrency ownership in the past year.

And the Daily Star says it is safe to go back in the water with the news that great white sharks happily swim among people without attacking.

