What the papers say – June 8

Royalty, politics and a Coronation Street legend vie for attention on the front of Thursday’s newspaper front pages.

The Metro reports on how Harry found a tracking device on the car of his then girlfriend, while The Independent digital edition asks where the hard evidence is that his phone was hacked.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 HARRY 'CAR TRACKER' BOMBSHELL 🔴 Duke claims he found device on his ex-girlfriend's vehicle#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8Ej0H1yL9t — Metro (@MetroUK) June 7, 2023

The Times does feature a picture of Harry, saying he went to court for Meghan, but leads on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ready to trigger two by-elections by giving the all clear to predecessor Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

TIMES: Sunak ready to approve Johnson’s honours list #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tbWWeCkx4a — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 7, 2023

Mr Johnson also features on the front of the Guardian which says a friend stayed at Chequers despite Covid restrictions.

Guardian front page, Thursday 8 June 2023: Pressure on Johnson after friend's Chequers stay during Covid curbs pic.twitter.com/VzZ9tVadei — The Guardian (@guardian) June 7, 2023

The Guardian also reports on the looming sale of the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, which turns its attention to Mr Sunak’s visit to Washington where he will tell US President Joe Biden that the UK is ready to lead the way on AI.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Sunak to tell Biden UK can lead on AI#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/yZYGdAidoF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 7, 2023

The Princess of Wales is pictured playing rugby on the front of the Telegraph and the Daily Mail, which focuses on police attending the scene of every home burglary.

MAIL: At long last! Police are turning up to ALL home burglaries #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LSG4kWeptr — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 7, 2023

Both The Sun and the Daily Mirror feature the sad news that former Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear, who played Bet Lynch, has dementia.

On tomorrow's front page: Coronation Street legend Julie Goodyear reveals she's suffering from dementia after 'heartbreaking' diagnosis https://t.co/ej0QLCEWnQ pic.twitter.com/3YRB4Ypb0W — The Sun (@TheSun) June 7, 2023

The Daily Express reports on a “summer of strife” after Heathrow staff announced a series of strikes, while the i says energy firms face payouts over “secret” fees.

Thursday's front page: Energy firms face customer payouts over 'secret' fees#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vvj1gFJ1Cn — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 7, 2023

The Financial Times focuses on a doubling in cryptocurrency ownership in the past year.

Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 8 June https://t.co/oz88sCfHnM pic.twitter.com/VZIko3kNKL — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 7, 2023

And the Daily Star says it is safe to go back in the water with the news that great white sharks happily swim among people without attacking.

