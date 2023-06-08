Matt Hancock shoulder-barged and left ‘shaken up’ by anti-vaxxer, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Matt Hancock shoulder-barged and left ‘shaken up’ by anti-vaxxer, court hears

By Press Association
Matt Hancock was ‘shaken up’ after being barged by a protester, a court has heard (Steve Parsons/PA)
Matt Hancock was ‘shaken up’ after being barged by a protester, a court has heard (Steve Parsons/PA)

Matt Hancock was shoulder-barged and left “shaken up” by an anti-vaccination protester who accused him of murdering people during the coronavirus pandemic, a court has heard.

Geza Tarjanyi, 62, of Leyland in Lancashire, who has denied causing harassment without violence to the former health secretary, is accused of shouting “ridiculous conspiracy theories” on two separate occasions on January 19 and 24.

On the first occasion, close to Parliament, Mr Hancock was “accosted” by Tarjanyi, who made physical contact, aggressively questioned him and verbally abused him.

Nutan Fatania, prosecuting, said Mr Hancock passed an anti-vaccination protest before Tarjanyi filmed him, asked him why he had “killed so many people” and shoulder-barged him.

A few days later Tarjanyi followed Mr Hancock through Westminster underground station and onto a train where he again accused the MP of murdering people, it was alleged.

Ms Fatania said: “Mr Hancock felt shaken up by both incidents and concerned for his personal safety.”

Mr Hancock, giving evidence, said: “I had a pretty good impression he had been taken over by these ridiculous conspiracy theories.”

Parveen Mansoor, defending, said Tarjanyi denies any physical contact and believes it was Mr Hancock who “barged into him”.

She added: “He denies assaulting him in any way shape or form.”

Mr Hancock, 44, was health secretary when the coronavirus pandemic struck and was a key figure in the lockdown restrictions and vaccine rollout that followed.

He resigned after leaked CCTV images showed him kissing an adviser in his office, in breach of his own social distancing guidance.

Mr Hancock later angered colleagues and constituents by flying to the Australian jungle to appear on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in November 2022.

Having been stripped of the Conservative whip over the appearance, he said he will not contest his seat at the next election when he will step down.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]