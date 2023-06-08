Woman accused of sexually abusing teenager had messaged girl online – court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Woman accused of sexually abusing teenager had messaged girl online – court

By Press Association
Georgia Bilham is accused of 17 sexual offences (Steve Allen/PA)
Georgia Bilham is accused of 17 sexual offences (Steve Allen/PA)

A woman who allegedly posed as a man to sexually assault a teenager also met up with someone else after messaging them online, a court has heard.

Georgia Bilham, 21, is charged with 17 sexual offences after allegedly deceiving a 19-year-old woman by pretending to be George Parry, a male drug dealer from Birmingham.

A trial at Chester Crown Court has heard she wore a hood while meeting the short-sighted complainant, claiming to be “paranoid” because of an involvement with Albanian gang members.

On Thursday, the jury heard from another woman who said she had been in contact with “George” over Snapchat since she was 16.

Nikita Hughes, 22, told the court she had the number stored in her phone as “Brummy George”.

She said: “They used to have like a bit of a Birmingham accent, like a male Birmingham accent.”

She said he would send her photos, which she believed were of him, and they spoke “all the time”, including on FaceTime.

In May 2021, they met when he drove to see her in North Wales, she said.

She told the court: “He was wearing his hood up the whole time and I just thought he must be shy, don’t know, it was weird.”

She said at one point she caught a glimpse of his face but he pushed her away.

In a statement, she said in the short time she was with him “the way he behaved was strange” and so she decided not to see him again.

The court also heard from friends of the complainant, one who left the witness box in tears after describing the effect it had on her friend.

She said: “She told me her life had turned upside down.”

Another described the complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, saying she “felt sick” after discovering Bilham’s identity.

The friend said: “She couldn’t believe it had happened to her. She’d really fallen for this person.”

One woman was asked if she had heard George’s voice while her friend was seeing him.

She said: “There would be voice notes of him explaining stuff to do with the Albanian gang.”

She said in the recordings he said he was “too deep into it to come out of it” and would “basically get killed” if he left the gang.

In a statement, optometrist Katriona Holding said the complainant was severely sight-impaired and without her glasses would only be able to see “shapes and movement but no detail”.

Bilham, of Bunbury Road, Alpraham, Cheshire, denies nine sexual assaults and eight counts of assault by penetration.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]