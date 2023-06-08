Mother-of-five unlawfully killed in ‘soul-destroying’ tragedy – coroner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother-of-five unlawfully killed in ‘soul-destroying’ tragedy – coroner

By Press Association
Sherrie Milnes died of neck compression and multiple stab wounds, a Home Office pathologist said (Dorset Police/PA)
Sherrie Milnes died of neck compression and multiple stab wounds, a Home Office pathologist said (Dorset Police/PA)

A coroner has ruled that a mother-of-five was unlawfully killed as police confirm “obsessed” former partner would have been charged with her murder.

Paramedics and police were called to a flat in Ranelagh Road, Weymouth, Dorset, on April 1, 2021, where Sherrie Milnes was pronounced dead.

Home Office pathologist Dr Basil Purdue told the Bournemouth inquest that the 51-year-old died of neck compression and multiple stab wounds.

Later that day, her former partner of eight years, Steven Doughty, 54, was found dead at his home in Portland. A separate inquest into his death heard he took his own life by hanging.

The hearing was told that Ms Milnes had called police on March 31, 2021, complaining of harassment by Mr Doughty.

Her family said: “There would have been a significant cause for concern as it is in her nature to persevere and solve problems and difficulties independently.”

Coroner Rachael Griffin said that the family’s belief was that the police call handlers missed opportunities to upgrade the classification of Ms Milnes’ complaint against Mr Doughty.

She said: “There were indicators, that they say, that there were phrases used, that should have been been noted to raise the log to a higher priority.”

She added that the family believed that if the police had then acted by providing “advice” to Mr Doughty, it could have prevented “this tragic and soul-destroying outcome”.

However, the coroner said there was no evidence Ms Milnes’ death could have been prevented and recorded a conclusion that she was unlawfully killed.

In a statement read to the Bournemouth hearing, Ms Milnes’ family stated that Ms Milnes, a healthcare assistant, had previously separated from Mr Doughty three times before leaving him on February 25, 2021, having started a new relationship with another man.

They said: “Steve would always pursue Sherrie to get her back using phone calls, text messages, sending flowers and gifts.”

Ms Milnes’ daughter Holly, said in a statement that Mr Doughty had been “continuously” messaging Ms Milnes and “dialling and redialling” her and she had blocked him on her mother’s social media.

Detective Sergeant Richard Winn, of Dorset Police, told the hearing that Mr Doughty was seen on CCTV entering Ms Milnes’ home on the day she died and was there for about an hour.

He said analysis of blood found on his clothing found that he would have been knelt over her when she was stabbed and DNA samples showed skin-to-skin contact between him and the deceased.

Det Sgt Winn added that Mr Doughty had recently bought a 20cm kitchen knife in a Wilkinson store which had not been found after the fatal attack.

He said Mr Doughty had carried out internet research on suicide methods and left a note “asking for forgiveness” for the “shitstorm I have caused”.

He said that Mr Doughty would have been charged with murder had he not died.

He added: “I think the intention was to get back together with Sherrie in his mindset and because it was established that couldn’t happen then if Steve couldn’t be in a relationship with Sherrie then no-one else could either.”

In a statement released after the inquest, Ms Milnes’ family said: “Sherrie had a passion for life, a wicked sense of humour and an infectious laugh which endeared her to everyone she came into contact with.

“She was a nurturing, sensitive and warm-hearted individual who loved her family and friends deeply.”

They added: “Sherrie’s death has left a very painful void in the lives of those who knew her, one which is felt just as potent(ly) today as was on the day of her death.

“Her family have spent the past two years trying to come to terms with our loss, however, our lives will forever be overshadowed by the horrific circumstances of her passing.”

