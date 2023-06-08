Coroner ‘at a loss’ to explain deaths of mother and daughter found in flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coroner ‘at a loss’ to explain deaths of mother and daughter found in flat

By Press Association
Zarin Adatia, 84, and her 48-year-old daughter Tasneem were discovered in their council flat in East Finchley, north London, an inquest heard (PA)
Zarin Adatia, 84, and her 48-year-old daughter Tasneem were discovered in their council flat in East Finchley, north London, an inquest heard (PA)

A coroner is “at a loss” to explain the deaths of a mother and daughter who were not seen for six months before being found by gas inspectors carrying out a routine check, an inquest heard.

Zarin Adatia, 84, and her daughter Tasneem, 48, were discovered in their council flat in East Finchley, north London by engineers on November 24 last year.

An inquest at North London Coroner’s Court heard Tasneem suffered from diabetes and was a carer for her elderly mother, who was almost immobile and had “ailments” but did not suffer from any known medical conditions.

Neighbours became concerned for the welfare of the Kenyan-born pair in April that year, but it was initially assumed they had gone on holiday.

Meanwhile, Tasneem’s sister Farah Mehta and best friend had been sending her emails trying to get in touch.

Elliott Sweetman, group director for operations and property at Barnet Homes which managed the flat, said he was initially not suspicious but later checked the property on the outside, finding nothing to suggest they were at home.

The rent on the flat was being paid every month they were not seen.

Gas inspectors sent six letters, made three phone calls and knocked on the door three times between last September and the day they were found.

A red sticker warning people not to try to enter the property was on the door shortly before they were discovered.

PC Asad Iqbal of the Metropolitan Police said gas engineers had obtained a court warrant to force entry into the property and, on arrival, found the lifeless remains of the mother and daughter.

An empty packet of co-codamol and Tasneem’s mobile phone, which was on charge, were found on a table next to Tasneem and fans in the room were switched on.

No suicide note was found, nor were there any signs someone had tried to break in.

Officers could not initially establish whether carbon monoxide may have played a part in their deaths because of the smell of the bodies but it was later ruled out.

Assistant coroner Peter Straker told family members in court: “It is an incredibly difficult case to get any handle on, to get any understanding on.

“I am left purely with speculation and I am not entitled to speculate as to what may have happened.

“When I read of your mother and how they were found I was left thinking about carbon monoxide, gas safety but there was no evidence of that being a contributory factor.

“I had a glancing thought towards suicide but found nothing to suggest that was a reasonable explanation.

“It is very difficult to think of anything that is not speculation and even natural causes might be speculation.

“It is very difficult to construct a reasonable explanation for what happened. I am at a loss. I don’t know what to say.”

A post-mortem examination found their cause of death to be unascertained while no toxicology report could be carried out due to the passage of time.

The coroner recorded an open verdict.

Ms Mehta and two other family members who attended did not wish to comment after the hearing.

