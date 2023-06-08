Queen praises florist for displays at coronation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen has praised the florist who designed the displays that decorated Westminster Abbey for the King’s coronation and joked there was not much time to look at them.

Camilla paid tribute to royal florist Shane Connolly when the pair met at as the Queen launched the British Flowers Week exhibition at London’s Garden Museum.

The abbey was festooned with blooms, sourced from the UK by the florist who is favoured by Camilla, when Charles and the Queen were crowned on May 6.

Florist Shane Connolly, who arranged the flowers within Westminster Abbey, amongst the coronation service flowers (Yui Mok/PA)

She told gathered guests who included designers of the displays on show in the exhibition: “They were so beautiful” and she made them laugh when she quipped “I didn’t have a lot of chance to look at them”.

Camilla also singled out for praise the floral decorations around the grave of the Unknown Warrior in the Abbey.

Mr Connolly was the florist for the Queen’s wedding to Charles in 2005 and created the floral displays for the funerals of her father and brother.

He gave a speech highlighting the King and Queen’s “support of British grown flowers” which has “never faltered”.

The Queen during a visit to the Garden Museum in Lambeth (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

He added: “As gardeners you also appreciate the vagaries of using them, the exciting unpredictability, and the happy surprises that result.

“On May 6 you trusted them, and me, for your coronation.

“No single flower type could be guaranteed or predicted, in fact nature was in charge of design.”