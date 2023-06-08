Retired colonel cleared over £43,000 claim to pay his children’s school fees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retired colonel cleared over £43,000 claim to pay his children’s school fees

By Press Association
Retired colonel Marcus Reedman has been cleared of fraud (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A retired colonel, who was the deputy director of the Government’s Covid-19 task force, has been cleared of falsely claiming £43,470 to pay his children’s boarding school fees.

Prosecutors said Marcus Reedman, 51, claimed continuity of education allowance (CEA) payments to help fund his three children’s £75,000-a-year private school fees, which matched his entire British Army salary.

Reedman’s last job was as the deputy director of the Covid-19 task force with the rank of acting brigadier.

During his Army career, he was pictured alongside the King, who was then the Prince of Wales, and David Cameron, who was prime minister at the time.

Sport – 2014 Commonwealth Games – Day Two
Marcus Reedman, left with the then Defence Secretary Michael Fallon at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 (Mark Owens/PA)

Prosecutors said he “cheated the system” to “dishonestly” collect taxpayers’ money while he was posted to a desk job at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) building in Whitehall.

Reedman’s eldest daughter and son attended Brighton College, costing about £30,000 each a year, while his youngest daughter was a daygirl at the Marlborough House prep school in Kent, for which no CEA was claimed.

To be eligible for the scheme – aimed at allowing the children of service personnel to stay at the same school while their serving parent is posted around the country or abroad – he had to be accompanied by his wife, Astrid Reedman.

He was alleged to have wrongly claimed the payments while she and his family were living at the family home in Rye, East Sussex, instead of his residence at work address (RWA) in Biggin Hill, south-east London.

The soldier, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, told jurors he was serving accompanied throughout the period October 1 2016 until August 17 2017.

He was acquitted of fraud by a jury at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday after 15 hours of deliberation.

His supporters in the public gallery cheered and he bowed to Judge Nicholas Rimmer before leaving the court.

Giving evidence, Reedman said he attended a prep school before completing state education and joined the Army aged 23.

He told jurors he decided to send his children to private school because his daughter was being “severely bullied”.

But he said he was not “wedded” to the idea and denied he had dishonestly defrauded the MoD.

When asked if he had moved to Biggin Hill alone, he said: “No, I moved with my family,” and told the jury his wife had not moved back to Rye by October 2016.

