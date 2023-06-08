King told of life-saving aid work thanks to donations to Pakistan Floods Appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King told of life-saving aid work thanks to donations to Pakistan Floods Appeal

By Press Association
The King during a meeting with representatives from the charities of the Disasters Emergency Committee at Buckingham Palace (Andy Aitchison/DEC/PA)
The King has heard of the life-saving aid given to survivors of the Pakistan floods as he met charities from the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

Charles was given an update during a meeting at Buckingham Palace on Thursday and learned of the impact of UK donations to the Pakistan Floods Appeal after the catastrophe last summer.

The campaign raised more than £47 million, including £5 million matched by the UK Government.

King Charles III meets Disasters Emergency Committee
The monarch, the late Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales donated to the appeal after millions were left homeless in the country, which faced a secondary health crisis due to waterborne and mosquito-borne disease.

Saleh Saeed, the DEC’s chief executive, told the King: “Months after the disaster struck, people were still stuck on roadways surrounded by floodwater and this support from the UK public was absolutely vital for them.

“Not only had they lost their homes and possessions, but in an area where people depend on agriculture, they had lost their livelihoods and source of income as well.”

The King heard how one baby called Krishnan, who was in danger of being malnourished, was given sachets of nutritious peanut paste to help him recover after his mother Naju brought him to a DEC-funded mobile health clinic.

Flood survivors receive medical aid at a mobile clinic set up for flood affected families by CAFOD in Sindh, Pakistan
Flood survivors receive medical aid at a mobile clinic set up for flood-affected families by CAFOD in Sindh, Pakistan (Khaula Jamil/DEC/PA)

Charles heard how the simple but effective treatment can be life-saving and was used to help the infant.

The DEC Pakistan Floods Appeal report looking into the first six months of the response showed that nearly 160,000 people were provided with basic health services such as treatment for illnesses, immunisations and maternity care, 123,000 people were given access to safe drinking water, and nearly 67,000 were helped with temporary shelter.

More than 50,000 people were given food such as wheat, rice, sugar and cooking oil, while over 25,000 families were provided with shampoo, soap, toothpaste and water purification tablets, and some 20,000 women and girls received dignity kits containing sanitary pads, underwear, and soap.

More than two million houses were destroyed or badly damaged and 20 million people were estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance following the floods which saw one-third of Pakistan completely submerged.

