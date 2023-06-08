Pink diamond and ruby make history as they fetch £28 million each at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pink diamond and ruby make history as they fetch £28 million each at auction

By Press Association
The Estrela de Fura ruby fetched more than £27 million at auction in New York (Sotheby’s/PA)
A 52 carat ruby and a pink diamond have set two world auction records after they went under the hammer for nearly £28 million each.

The 55.22 carat Mozambique ruby, named the Estrela de Fura 55.22, sold for 34.8 million dollars (£27,723,420) during Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale in New York on Thursday – setting a new world auction record for a ruby as well as for any coloured gemstone.

The record was previously held by the Sunrise Ruby, a 25.59 carat Burmese stone, which sold for 30.3 million dollars (£24,148,191) at Sotheby’s Geneva in May 2015.

The Estrela de Fura 55.22 set a new world auction record for a ruby (Sotheby’s/PA)

The ruby was recently cut from a 101 carat rough discovered at a ruby mine in Mozambique in July 2022, one of the largest ruby deposits in the world.

The auction house has said that rubies of this magnitude are “exceedingly rare”, with only two examples previously hitting the 15 million dollar (£11,951, 250) mark.

A 10.57 carat pink diamond, dubbed The Eternal Pink, also achieved 34.8 million dollars at auction on Thursday, establishing a world auction record for a “fancy purplish-pink diamond”.

Sotheby’s has described it as the “most vivid pink diamond to ever come to market”.

The record was previously held by a 10.64 carat fancy vivid purplish-pink diamond which sold for 19.9 million dollars (£15,857,116) at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in 2019.

The Eternal Pink sold for more than £27 million (Sotheby’s/PA)

Quig Bruning, head of Sotheby’s Jewellery in the Americas, said: “Today, we witnessed the historic sale of not one, but two of the most exquisite and important diamonds and gemstones to ever hit the auction block.

“It’s difficult to express the range of emotions I felt when I first laid eyes on the Estrela de Fura 55.22, but to put it simply, I was entranced.

“With its unprecedented size, piercing colour and rare degree of optical transparency and clarity, it truly deserved the record-breaking price today, as it now joins the ranks of the world’s most legendary gemstones.”

Reflecting on the pink diamond’s achievement, he added: “It was equally an honour to have handled a diamond as breathtaking and extraordinary in nature as The Eternal Pink, and its price today reaffirms that Sotheby’s is the premier destination for the world’s rarest diamond creations.

“I proudly speak on behalf of the global jewellery department at Sotheby’s when I say how truly privileged we are to have been a steward of these ultra-rare gems and today’s results are further proof that there is continued demand for the finest diamonds and gemstones of the very highest order.”

