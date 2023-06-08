What the papers say – June 9

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The knife attack on four children in Annecy, France, features on the majority of the newspaper front pages across the UK on Friday.

The Metro and The Sun reports on the horrific knife attack on four children, including a British three-year-old child, in a playground in the French Alps.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 STABBED IN THEIR PUSHCHAIRS 🔴 British baby is one of four knifed in attack🔴 Syrian refugee, 31, held by French gun cops #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Bk6s1OjDuf — Metro (@MetroUK) June 8, 2023

On tomorrow's front page: a Brit girl of three on holiday was among four tots stabbed by a knifeman in a playground todayhttps://t.co/h0qaP7d4BL pic.twitter.com/9xf2uUw3Ce — The Sun (@TheSun) June 8, 2023

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express praise the hero who stepped in to try to stop the attacker who was stabbing children in their strollers.

Friday's front page: Hero who fought to save the innocentshttps://t.co/yIIOKJVgxn pic.twitter.com/OGXfmmhBTA — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 8, 2023

The Daily Mail features a photo of the attacker in France as it leads with a new guide for NHS bosses which prioritises “patient comfort”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s deal with US President Joe Biden on economic co-operation features on the front of the Guardian and the i.

Guardian front page, Friday 9 June 2023: PM signs pact with Biden as hope of trade deal vanishes pic.twitter.com/LTMSVwIEUk — The Guardian (@guardian) June 8, 2023

The Daily Telegraph looks abroad on their front page, reporting Ukraine will begin a counter offensive against Russia as tanks from the west reach the front line.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Kyiv begins counter-offensive as Western tanks hit the front line#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/u7RxEPWQMh — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 8, 2023

The Financial Times reports on the probe into the Odey firm after sexual assault claims.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Friday 9 June pic.twitter.com/pDLYCuY625 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 8, 2023

And the Daily Star says they have been asked to prove aliens exist by an “internet watchdog”.

Space cadets are demanding proof from the Daily Star that aliens exist 👽https://t.co/y1aF1RMBfW pic.twitter.com/ItKWb9EPHi — Daily Star (@dailystar) June 8, 2023