Boy, 16, arrested after two students seriously injured at private school

By Press Association
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the site of Blundell’s School in Tiverton, Devon, following reports of a serious assault (R-JayAlamy/PA)
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after two students sustained multiple serious injuries at a private school.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the site of Blundell’s School in Tiverton, Devon, following reports of a serious assault at about 1am on Friday.

The force said three people, including two students, had been assaulted and had sustained “multiple serious injuries”. They have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A 16-year-old boy from Tiverton has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.

Superintendent Antony Hart, local policing commander said: “This is a very traumatic incident for those involved and the wider school community and we will continue to work closely with the school, providing support to those involved.

“At this time it is understood that all parties involved are linked to the school. I am keen to reassure the community that there is no wider risk, and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

“Throughout the day we will continue with searches and enquiries in the vicinity of the school while we are in the early stage of our investigation.”

The BBC reported a letter had been sent to parents and guardians of children at the school, which said it was believed to be an “isolated incident”.

In the letter, school head Bart Wielenga said there would be a police presence around Petergate, one of the school’s boarding houses, for “some time”, the BBC reported.

Mr Wielenga wrote that the school was working closely with police and said he would be addressing pupils, with support available.

He urged parents not to speculate or post on social media, the BBC reported.

