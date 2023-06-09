More thunderstorm warnings issued as temperatures predicted to soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More thunderstorm warnings issued as temperatures predicted to soar

By Press Association
People enjoying the warm weather near Tower Bridge in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
People enjoying the warm weather near Tower Bridge in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Fresh thunderstorm warnings have been issued as temperatures look set to soar as high as 30C this weekend.

Parts of the country are predicted to be hotter than Marbella, Ibiza and Tenerife in the coming days as a “plume of warm air” moves in from the south, triggering thundery showers.

Some areas could be battered by more than 60mm of rainfall in just a few hours on Sunday, with a yellow warning in place for much of the western side of the UK between noon and 9pm.

Forecasters have warned of the potential for sudden flooding on roads and of homes and businesses.

Summer weather June 9th 2023
People enjoying the warm weather while on the Long Walk in Windsor, Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A yellow warning for thunderstorms is also in place for Wales and south and western England between 2pm and 9pm on Saturday.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said: “What we see later in the forecast and today is the start of a bit of a change in tide through the weekend, which will see temperatures increase, but also increase the chances of some impactful, thundery showers for some.

“As we move into Sunday, that risk really persists in terms of thundery downpours being possible.

“A second yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued from midday on Sunday through to 9pm on Sunday.”

WEATHER Thunder
Weather warning for thunderstorms June 10 2023. See story WEATHER Thunder. Infographic PA Graphics. An editable version of this graphic is available if required. Please contact graphics@pamediagroup.com.

Temperatures are predicted to hit 30C in the south east of England on Saturday and again across the south on Sunday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber alert for hot weather in the West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, South East and South West.

It means the impact of the heat is “likely to be felt across the whole health service … and the wider population, not just the most vulnerable”.

There was a sharp rise in the number of extra deaths, or “excess deaths”, during the summer heatwaves of 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Excess deaths are the number of deaths above the long-term average for that date of the year.

Some 638 excess deaths were recorded as taking place in England and Wales on July 19, when temperatures in the UK topped 40C for the first time – the equivalent of 48% above the long-term average.

A further 496 excess deaths took place on July 20, or 37% above average.

During the four days from August 12 to 15, when temperatures climbed to the mid-30s, 1,120 excess deaths took place, including 348 on August 15, the equivalent of 28% higher than average.

A further yellow alert, which is less serious and warns that there may be some disruption to services due to weather conditions, is in place for the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber regions of England, as well as London.

All alerts are in place until 9am on Monday.

The Met Office said thundery showers may continue into Monday particularly in southern and central England as well as in Wales.

