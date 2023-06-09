Man arrested over death of boy, 12, who was knocked off bike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man arrested over death of boy, 12, who was knocked off bike

By Press Association
West Midlands Police are appealing for information over the death of a boy who was riding a bike (Alamy/PA)
A man has been arrested after a 12-year-old boy riding a bicycle died in a collision with a car in Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.

Officers were called to the incident at the junction of Coventry Road and Berkeley Road shortly after 6.15pm on Thursday evening.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said a 32-year-old man had been detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and being unfit through drugs and remains in police custody.

CCTV footage from a nearby restaurant, seen by the PA news agency, shows a cyclist crossing Coventry Road into the path of an oncoming car.

Over the following minutes, traffic gradually slows down and a police car can be seen.

A worker from the restaurant, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I was here eating a burger and I saw a red BMW go past.

“I didn’t hear the crash, but all of a sudden, I saw the BMW stop and people gathering.

“Afterwards, the red BMW was parked on the right-hand lane. It was switched off.

“Four people were there. A lady was screaming and crying. It was scary, I never saw that in my life before.”

Another male pedestrian involved in a separate collision with a car near to the scene sustained minor injuries, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of West Midlands Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses and, in particular, for people with dashcam footage to please contact us.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy and we are doing all we can to support them at this very difficult time.”

