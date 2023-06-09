Kevin Spacey sex allegations trial to start later this month, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Spacey sex allegations trial to start later this month, court told

By Press Association
Actor Kevin Spacey’s trial for alleged sex offences is on track to see a jury sworn in on June 28, a court heard (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey’s trial for alleged sex offences is on track to see a jury sworn in on June 28, a court has heard.

Mr Justice Wall told a hearing at Coventry Crown Court that a second “overflow” courtroom would be set up at London’s Southwark Crown Court for Spacey’s trial, to accommodate members of the press and other interested parties.

Spacey was not required to attend Friday’s pre-trial hearing, which saw prosecutor Christine Agnew KC and defence counsel Patrick Gibbs KC both appear via videolink.

The court was told Mr Spacey had been given leave not to attend by the judge prior to the hearing.

During discussions about arrangements for the trial, Mr Justice Wall said: “A number of spaces are to be reserved for the press in the court itself and (in) the overspill court.”

Spacey, known for starring in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and House Of Cards, denies a total of 12 charges relating to four men.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

The actor, 63, pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He had previously denied four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

