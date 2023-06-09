Teenage boy in critical condition after serious incident at Devon private school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenage boy in critical condition after serious incident at Devon private school

By Press Association
Blundell’s School in Tiverton, Devon (R-Jay/Alamy/PA)
Blundell’s School in Tiverton, Devon (R-Jay/Alamy/PA)

A teenage boy is in a critical condition after three people sustained multiple serious injuries at a private school.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Blundell’s School in Tiverton, Devon, following reports of a serious assault at about 1am on Friday.

The force said two teenage boys, who were pupils at the school, along with an adult male member of staff, had been assaulted and sustained serious injuries.

One of the boys is in a critical condition in hospital, while the second is in a stable condition.

The member of staff has been discharged from hospital.

A 16-year-old boy from Tiverton has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, police confirmed that weapons had been located at the scene.

Superintendent Antony Hart, local policing commander, said: “We are still establishing what happened in the early hours of this morning and an extensive investigation continues.

“Two teenage boys, who both sustained serious injuries, remain in hospital at this time. One of the boys is in a critical condition and the other is in a stable condition.

“An adult male, who is a member of staff at the school and sustained serious injuries, has now been discharged from hospital.

“Our investigation is being assisted by experts who are assessing the injuries sustained and how they were caused.

“While we can confirm some weapons were located at the scene, it would not be appropriate to speculate on how these may have been involved while our inquiries continue.

“Our priority is to fully investigate this incident and support the victims, their families and the school community. Our thoughts remain with the injured boys, man and their loved ones.”

Police previously described the incident as “traumatic” and said it was understood that all parties involved were linked to the school.

South Western Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust was called to the incident at 00.57am on Friday.

A spokesman said: “We sent three double-crewed land ambulances, an air ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and hazardous area response teams.

“Three individuals were conveyed by land ambulance to hospital.”

Alison Hernandez, police and crime commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, is liaising with the charity Victim Support to provide specialist help for those who need it.

“Incidents of this nature are always shocking, but when they take place in a school setting they are particularly distressing and my thoughts are with everyone involved,” she said.

Ms Hernandez added that the events would “no doubt have a lasting effect on the school community and their families”.

Headteacher Bart Wielenga sent a letter to parents and guardians about the incident, which happened at one of the boarding houses, on Friday.

He wrote: “I regret to inform you that there was a serious incident in Petergate during the night.

“Two boys were seriously injured and are in hospital receiving attention. We are confident that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat or concern.

“The incident is being investigated by the police and there will be a police presence around Petergate for some time. The school is working closely with the police as they follow their procedures.”

Mr Wielenga said he would be addressing pupils, adding: “I will reassure them that support is available to anyone who feels upset by what has happened.”

The school’s counsellor and chaplain were present at the school’s Lady Chapel throughout Friday.

Mr Wielenga urged parents and guardians not to engage in speculation or post about the incident on social media.

