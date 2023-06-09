Neighbours prepare for annual 80-metre Pride march in housing estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neighbours prepare for annual 80-metre Pride march in housing estate

By Press Association
Batt Close Pride in 2022 (RB Films/PA)
A housing estate in Warwickshire is gearing up for its annual 80-metre (262ft) Pride march, which is thought to be one of the shortest in the world, complete with a drag competition, high heel racing and a DJ.

The residents of Batt Close in Rugby will don colourful costumes and adorn their street with Pride-themed decorations on Saturday, before marching 40 metres up the road, turning around, and walking 40 metres back.

Batt Close Pride will also feature a men-in-heels race, a dog costume competition, a couples’ “quick drag” contest and a local DJ.

Organiser Benjamin Goodwin, 38, told the PA news agency: “Me and my partner are probably the only people who would identify as LGBTQ+ on the street… this shows how accepting the community is, that they want to do this.

“I love Pride but I think Pride can often get lost in this sort of commercialisation.

“What this has shown us is that Pride begins at home.”

Mr Goodwin said the neighbours have been having “proper planning meetings” as the day of the event, June 10, draws nearer.

He said: “Every house has been given a role, so one has to buy the bunting, one house has to buy the paint for the road, as we’ll create a rainbow crossing out of chalk.”

Mr Goodwin said the housing estate’s Pride has been held for the past few years, adding: “It’s become a bit of a cornerstone in our calendar.”

Organiser Benjamin Goodwin said only he and his partner would identify as LGBT+ on the street (Batt Close Pride/PA)

The march will be led by drag queen Rubella Vaxine, also known as Miss Ruby V, who will give an empowering speech beforehand.

Mr Goodwin said: “We’re going to have a dog show as well. There’s probably about six dogs on the street.

“We’ll engineer it so every dog wins a prize because no one wants to be a loser.”

Talking about the planned children’s lucky dip, Mr Goodwin said: “For whatever reason, the first year we did the lucky dip out of a recycling bin and the guy who owned the bin was called Ed, so it’s ‘Ed’s lucky dip’ and there’s loads of Pride-themed pens and pencils for the kids.”

Last year, the residents held a waxing event to raise money for Terrence Higgins Trust, a sexual health charity which Mr Goodwin said is “quite passionate about” HIV.

He said: “This year, I think we’re going to do a makeover challenge, so it’ll be couples on the street, and they’ll have five minutes to put their respective partner into quick drag.”

The Pride march started during the Covid-19 pandemic when restrictions forced the housing estate residents to stay home which allowed them to get to know their neighbours.

pride event in batt close rugby
The men-in-heels race during last year’s event (Batt Close Pride/PA)

Mr Goodwin said: “We didn’t know our neighbours and then, of course, everyone was out clapping the NHS during lockdown, and we’d help each other out.

“We did baking for each other, when everyone was making banana bread and all that, and then as restrictions eased and we could get together, we got a little bit more ambitious.

Mr Goodwin said the neighbours “did loads of really community-based things” within the lockdown rules, including watching a movie projected against one of the houses and sharing a meal outside, before one of the residents suggested they hold a Pride event.

The residents are withholding their plans for their costumes from each other as everyone “wants that ‘wow’ factor” on the day, Mr Goodwin said.

“We’ve got a street Facebook Messenger group and people are putting stuff in like, ‘Packages arrive today. I’ve got something but I’m not going to tell you’,” he said.

“The week before is just mad on the street. It’s like the week before Christmas.”

