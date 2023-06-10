What the papers say – June 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – June 10

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

One story dominates the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers as Boris Johnson’s resignation as an MP features across all titles.

Even Donald Trump’s indictment on federal charges in the US struggles to make much of an impression as the front pages react to Friday night’s breaking news.

The Daily Mail and The Independent both use a phrase from Mr Trump as Mr Johnson blames his departure on a “witch-hunt”.

And the Daily Express says the former prime minister claims he was forced out by a “kangaroo court”.

The i weekend says Mr Johnson is declaring war on Rishi Sunak while The Sun opts for a simple headline: “Bojo: I Quit”.

The Guardian, Daily Mirror and Daily Telegraph all have similar headlines, saying the former prime minister was quitting over the investigation into the ongoing Partygate scandal.

Mr Trump does make it onto the front of two front pages, with The Times featuring a large picture of the former president as the paper says “the party’s over” for Mr Johnson.

And the Daily Star has a similar headline – albeit with Mr Johnson as a clown – as it also finds room for Mr Trump, saying he faces up to 100 years in prison.

The only newspaper not to lead on Mr Johnson’s resignation is the FTWeekend, which limits it to a downpage story. Instead it focuses on problems at Odey Asset Management after allegations against the company’s founder.

