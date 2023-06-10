Excitement builds for Man City fans in Istanbul ahead of final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Excitement builds for Man City fans in Istanbul ahead of final

By Press Association
Man City fans gather in central Istanbul (James Manning/PA)
Man City fans gather in central Istanbul (James Manning/PA)

Manchester City fans in Istanbul have described how winning the Champions League would be among the best moments of their lives ahead of the final on Saturday night.

Thousands of fans are in Turkey as the excitement builds for the clash with Inter Milan, with many lining the streets of the city centre.

If victorious it means City will bring home football’s treble – having also won the Premier League and FA Cup this season.

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Man City fan Steve Rimmer, 68, from Middleton, Rochdale near Taksim Square in central Istanbul (Luke O’Reilly/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency in central Istanbul ahead of the final, Steve Rimmer, 68, from Middleton, Rochdale, said winning the treble would mean that his team had finally matched local rivals Manchester United, who achieved the same feat in 1999.

“It will mean everything, we’ll have the treble, we’ll have matched United,” he said.

“It will be history, it will be fantastic.”

Asked where winning the treble would rank in the best moments of his life, Mr Rimmer said: “Right at the top”.

He added: “It’s fantastic (to be here). I’m really looking forward to the game, really confident, looking forward to lifting the trophy.”

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Man City fan Tony Prince, 57, from Blackley, Manchester, enjoys a drink near Taksim Square (Luke O’Reilly/PA)

Tony Prince, 57, from Blackley, Manchester, said it would be the “second biggest day” of his life if Man City win in Istanbul.

“I suppose I’ve got kids so I’ve got to say that kids are the most important thing,” he said.

“This is definitely going to be the second biggest day in my life if we win it.”

He said the club have waited “a long time for this”, adding: “Hopefully we don’t screw it up.”

“It would be amazing, it would be the most successful period in the club’s history,” Mr Prince said.

“We’ll be able to lord it over the Manchester United fans,” he added.

