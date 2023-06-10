In Pictures: Heat proves too much for some as temperatures soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Heat proves too much for some as temperatures soar

By Press Association
A trombone player in the military band faints during the Colonel’s Review, for Trooping the Colour, at Horse Guards Parade in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A trombone player in the military band faints during the Colonel’s Review, for Trooping the Colour, at Horse Guards Parade in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

While blue skies and soaring temperatures across the UK were welcomed by many on Saturday, not everyone was free to enjoy the sunshine.

Thousands flocked to the beaches and rivers to cool off, but a royal event in central London saw dozens of military personnel sweltering in heavy dress uniforms, with the conditions proving too much for a couple.

The Colonel’s Review
A member of the military fainting due to the heat during the Colonel’s Review (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Summer weather June 10th 2023
A man takes a drink of water besides deckchairs and beach umbrellas on Brighton beach (Joe Sene/PA)
Pleasure boats are driven along the river in Henley-on-Thames
Pleasure boats are driven along the river in Henley-on-Thames (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Racegoers enjoy the sun in front of the grandstand before the first race at Haydock Park Racecourse, Merseyside
Racegoers enjoy the sun in front of the grandstand before the first race at Haydock Park Racecourse, Merseyside (Nigel French/PA)
Summer weather June 10th 2023
A couple sit on a bench on the seafront at Brighton beach in East Sussex (Joe Sene/PA)

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders had said temperatures could reach 31C in parts of central and south-east England on Saturday – along with the chance of torrential rain.

A person paddle boards along the Thames with an escort of ducks
A person paddle boards along the Thames with an escort of ducks (Andrew Matthews/PA)
India fans came well prepared in the stands during day four of the ICC World Test Championship Final match at The Oval against Australia
India fans came well prepared in the stands during day four of the ICC World Test Championship Final match at The Oval against Australia (Steven Paston/PA)
Summer weather June 10th 2023
Thousands headed out on the water in an effort to cool down (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather June 10th 2023
Temperatures were forecast to reach 31C in parts of central and south-east England (Joe Sene/PA)

Meanwhile in central London, the Colonel’s Review for Trooping the Colour was held at Horse Guards Parade.

The Prince of Wales watched from horseback as more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, including 400 musicians from the Massed Bands, took part in the second of two formal reviews ahead of the King’s Birthday Parade on June 17.

The Colonel’s Review
The Prince of Wales on horseback saluting during the Colonel’s Review (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Colonel’s Review
The heat proved difficult for one of the musicians in their heavy uniform (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Colonel’s Review
A member of the military is taken by stretcher from the parade ground (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sun gleams on the brass section of the military band
Sun gleams on the brass section of the military band (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]