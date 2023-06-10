In Pictures: Heat proves too much for some as temperatures soar

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

While blue skies and soaring temperatures across the UK were welcomed by many on Saturday, not everyone was free to enjoy the sunshine.

Thousands flocked to the beaches and rivers to cool off, but a royal event in central London saw dozens of military personnel sweltering in heavy dress uniforms, with the conditions proving too much for a couple.

A member of the military fainting due to the heat during the Colonel’s Review (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A man takes a drink of water besides deckchairs and beach umbrellas on Brighton beach (Joe Sene/PA)

Pleasure boats are driven along the river in Henley-on-Thames (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Racegoers enjoy the sun in front of the grandstand before the first race at Haydock Park Racecourse, Merseyside (Nigel French/PA)

A couple sit on a bench on the seafront at Brighton beach in East Sussex (Joe Sene/PA)

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders had said temperatures could reach 31C in parts of central and south-east England on Saturday – along with the chance of torrential rain.

A person paddle boards along the Thames with an escort of ducks (Andrew Matthews/PA)

India fans came well prepared in the stands during day four of the ICC World Test Championship Final match at The Oval against Australia (Steven Paston/PA)

Thousands headed out on the water in an effort to cool down (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Temperatures were forecast to reach 31C in parts of central and south-east England (Joe Sene/PA)

Meanwhile in central London, the Colonel’s Review for Trooping the Colour was held at Horse Guards Parade.

The Prince of Wales watched from horseback as more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, including 400 musicians from the Massed Bands, took part in the second of two formal reviews ahead of the King’s Birthday Parade on June 17.

The Prince of Wales on horseback saluting during the Colonel’s Review (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The heat proved difficult for one of the musicians in their heavy uniform (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A member of the military is taken by stretcher from the parade ground (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sun gleams on the brass section of the military band (Jonathan Brady/PA)