Home News UK

Boy, 16, charged with attempted murder after private school assault

By Press Association
Blundell’s School, Tiverton, Devon (R-Jay/Alamy/PA)
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of GBH with intent over a violent assault on two teenage boys and an adult at Blundell’s School in Tiverton on Friday.

The boy will appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning following the incident at the private school, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The boys, who are both students at the school, remain in hospital with one in a critical condition and the other described as being in a serious but stable condition.

The man, a staff member at the school, was injured but discharged from hospital on Friday, the force said.

A police scene guard will remain in place at the school until the end of Saturday, the force added.

Superintendent Toby Davies said: “Our thoughts remain with the injured boys and their families in what must be a harrowing time for them. My officers are continuing to support them and the wider school community.

“We continue to fully investigate this incident and a scene guard remains in place at the school and is expected to remain there for the rest of the day.

“In the meantime, we need to remind the public of the law surrounding this matter.

“Any suspect under the age of 18 is, by law, not allowed to be identified.

“These rules are not solely for media organisations to adhere to; they also apply to members of the public and includes information posted via social media. This may be seen as interfering with a live investigation and an active criminal trial, and therefore could see those who do not adhere found in contempt of court.

“We therefore remind the public that it is vital that they do not speculate on the identity of either the victims or the suspect in this case.”

Headteacher Bart Wielenga sent a letter to parents and guardians about the incident, which happened at one of the boarding houses, on Friday.

He said that the school is working closely with the police as they follow their procedures.

Mr Wielenga urged parents and guardians not to engage in speculation or post about the incident on social media.

