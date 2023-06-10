Man wanted in connection with investigation into missing girl, 15

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is wanted by police in connection with an investigation into a missing 15-year-old girl.

Thames Valley Police want to speak to Billy Ross, 19, of no fixed abode, in connection with an investigation being carried out to find Macey – whose surname was not given and was reported missing from Milton Keynes on Monday.

He is white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Macey, 15, who is missing from Milton Keynes (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Ross is known to frequent Essex, London, Sussex and Great Yarmouth, the force said. He is also known to travel by train.

Macey is 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, has a fake nose stud resembling a gem stone and was last seen wearing cream leggings, a cream vest top, a black jacket with fur-lined hood and black sliders with a fur trim.

She has links to Harlow, Essex, central London, Sussex, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Norfolk – and is thought to be using trains to get around.

Investigating officer Inspector Lucy Bottomley, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Ross.

“If you see him please do not approach him but call 999 immediately and quote reference number, 43230253352.

“Further, if you have any information as to where he might be, please make a report by calling 101.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”