Home News UK

Man City fans face travel chaos on way to Champions League final stadium

By Press Association
The Manchester City fans in the stands (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Manchester City fans in the stands (Martin Rickett/PA)

A Manchester City fan has said that being in the Champions League final is “like dreams come true”, even as supporters face travel chaos on the way to the stadium in Istanbul.

The route to Ataturk Olympic stadium, already an hour away from the city centre under the best driving conditions, has been heavily congested with traffic all evening.

Videos posted on social media showed fans getting out of cars on the congested motorway and walking to the stadium.

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
A shuttle bus takes Man City fans to Ataturk Olympic Stadium (James MAnning/PA)

The City team bus had to navigate the traffic too and perhaps arrived later than ideal – but was still at the stadium by 8.40pm local time, with the game due to start at 10pm.

Black smoke also billowed over the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in the hours prior to kick-off due to a fire at a nearby factory, but there was no suggestion it would affect the game.

Despite the conditions, City fans at the stadium were in high spirits.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the stadium, Alfie, who is at the game with his son, David, said he never even thought Manchester City would win the league in his lifetime.

“We’re going to love every minute of it, we’re going to sing our hearts out and the boys will make us proud,” he said

“I never thought we’d win the league in my lifetime.”

Referring to his son, he added: “All he’s ever seen is glory, but not for me. I’ve been a season ticket holder 45 years. This is like dreams come true.”

Another City fan said he “never thought” his team would get out of the third division, much less make it to the Champions League final.

Alan Burns said: “I never thought we’d get out of division three let alone come to a Champions League Final for a second time, and on the back of a double. Let’s see if we can make it a treble.

“We need to get the monkey off our back about the Champions League, but really, winning the double at home is enough.”

Victory over Inter Milan would see City become only the second English side to win the treble – having already retained their domestic title and won the FA Cup.

While another fan, who has supported Manchester City since childhood, described being in the Champions League final as “living the dream”.

The fan, who was wearing a City away jersey from 1999, said: “I’m a childhood blue. This shirt is from when Man United won the treble. Growing up 20 years ago, never thought you could have anything like this. So, to be here today – living the dream.

“We drove here today listening to Oasis, having a good time. It’s beyond belief, it’s something I never thought would really happen, and to actually be here today is unbelievable.”

