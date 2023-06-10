Manchester City fans paint Istanbul blue after Champions League victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Manchester City fans paint Istanbul blue after Champions League victory

By Press Association
Man City fans celebrate their first goal (PA)
Man City fans celebrate their first goal (PA)

A Manchester City fan wiped away tears as he celebrated his team winning the Champions League final in Istanbul.

Thousands of ticketless fans piled into bars around Taksim Square to watch the final.

As the final whistle blew, they exploded into cheers of ecstasy.

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Man City fans celebrate their team’s victory in central Istanbul (James Manning/PA)

Spilling out into the streets and leaning out from balconies, fans lit flares and danced as they celebrated winning the treble thanks to a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan.

Eddie Lilley, 18, from Scotland, sat crying beside his father Jimmy on Nevizade Street as he watched City lift the Champions League trophy for the first time.

Wiping tears from his face, he told the PA news agency he was worried that they would not win.

“Always doubts when Manchester City are playing,” he said.

“But it’s done now, that’s it over.”

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Manchester City’ lift the Uefa Champions League trophy (Nick Potts/PA)

His father Jimmy said he was “chuffed” for his son.

“I’m chuffed for him,” he said.

“He’s supported them since he was a wee boy.”

Around the pair, fans sang popular football anthem Freed From Desire.

There was barely an inch between the club’s swarming supporters as they danced and celebrated on the street.

Strangers hugged and kissed each other in the minutes after the final whistle, as the street adopted a festival atmosphere.

One fan said that he would not have believed 25 years ago that his team could be capable of winning the Champions League final.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Lee Webster, 51, from Blackley, Manchester, said: “It’s like a dream come true, it’s unbelievable.

“I used to go when we were in the third division.

“If you said 25 years ago, when we were relegated against Stoke, that within 25 years we would have won the league seven times, three FA cups, and now Champions League, the treble, it’s a dream come true.”

Manchester City’s players joined in the celebrations on social media, England midfielder Jack Grealish tweeting a picture of himself in the changing rooms holding the Champions League trophy and describing the club’s success as “the stuff I couldn’t even dream of”.

Full-back Kyle Walker apologised to England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of a boozy night of celebrations while Kevin de Bruyne posted a picture of himself wearing the Champions League trophy on his head.

