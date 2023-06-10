What the papers say – June 11

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – June 11

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The fallout from Boris Johnson’s resignation as an MP leads Sunday’s newspapers as they start looking at what happens next.

While some focus on the impact on his decision with by-elections and beyond to a general election, other titles concentrate on the turmoil in the Conservative Party.

The Sunday Mirror’s message is simple, as it concentrates on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s call for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to “get a backbone: and call a general election”.

The Sunday Express is one of several titles to predict Mr Johnson will be back, but says Mr Sunak has been warned of an “electoral slaughter” as Nigel Adams’ resignation means they are now facing three by-elections.

Sunday People has a simple message from Mr Johnson on its front pages, saying “I’ll be back”, with the possibility of him standing in long-time ally Nadine Dorries’ former seat after her resignation.

The fallout from Mr Adams’ resignation as MP for Selby and Ainsty leads The Independent which says the Tories are “in turmoil”.

And The Sunday Telegraph says the resignations are part of “a co-ordinated attack on Rishi Sunak’s administration” with more departures on the cards.

But The Times says any “Tory mutiny” is waning with backing for the former prime minister evaporating. It also says he is “unlikely to seek a new seat”.

That view is echoed in The Observer which says MPs have told Mr Sunak that his predecessor must not be allowed to stand again.

The Mail on Sunday sums up the affair with the simple message “It’s war”, as it describes a “duel for the soul” of the party.

The only newspaper to steer away from Mr Johnson is the Daily Star Sunday, which instead concentrates on Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler having an encounter with the Devil.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]