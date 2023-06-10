What the papers say – June 11

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The fallout from Boris Johnson’s resignation as an MP leads Sunday’s newspapers as they start looking at what happens next.

While some focus on the impact on his decision with by-elections and beyond to a general election, other titles concentrate on the turmoil in the Conservative Party.

The Sunday Mirror’s message is simple, as it concentrates on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s call for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to “get a backbone: and call a general election”.

The Sunday Express is one of several titles to predict Mr Johnson will be back, but says Mr Sunak has been warned of an “electoral slaughter” as Nigel Adams’ resignation means they are now facing three by-elections.

Tomorrow's front page: As third MP resigns, Tories warned they are heading for… ‘electoral slaughter’ #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/mmTB5WsgT8 pic.twitter.com/zOsrcYausq — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 10, 2023

Sunday People has a simple message from Mr Johnson on its front pages, saying “I’ll be back”, with the possibility of him standing in long-time ally Nadine Dorries’ former seat after her resignation.

The fallout from Mr Adams’ resignation as MP for Selby and Ainsty leads The Independent which says the Tories are “in turmoil”.

And The Sunday Telegraph says the resignations are part of “a co-ordinated attack on Rishi Sunak’s administration” with more departures on the cards.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH: Johnson orchestrates attack on PM over ‘swindle’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zlzp04h0CI — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 10, 2023

But The Times says any “Tory mutiny” is waning with backing for the former prime minister evaporating. It also says he is “unlikely to seek a new seat”.

SUNDAY TIMES; Allies abandon Johnson as Tory mutiny falls flat #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PBGKGGCFC9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 10, 2023

That view is echoed in The Observer which says MPs have told Mr Sunak that his predecessor must not be allowed to stand again.

The Mail on Sunday sums up the affair with the simple message “It’s war”, as it describes a “duel for the soul” of the party.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: It!’s War! Duel for soul of the Tories #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3f6UrDDyea — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 10, 2023

The only newspaper to steer away from Mr Johnson is the Daily Star Sunday, which instead concentrates on Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler having an encounter with the Devil.