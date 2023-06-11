Search for missing Chloe Mitchell continues as two men are quizzed by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search for missing Chloe Mitchell continues as two men are quizzed by police

By Press Association
Community Rescue Service volunteers in thick undergrowth near the River Braid in Ballymena (Liam McBurney/PA)
Community Rescue Service volunteers in thick undergrowth near the River Braid in Ballymena (Liam McBurney/PA)

Searches for missing Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell continued as two men remained in police custody.

Teams from the volunteer-based Community Rescue Service organisation were focused on an area of steeply sloped undergrowth between commercial premises and the River Braid on Sunday afternoon.

Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

A 26-year-old man arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Thursday in connection with the police investigation continued to be questioned on Sunday after officers on Saturday secured a 36-hour extension to his detention period.

A second man, 34, was detained in the Ballymena area on Saturday. He also remained in custody on Sunday.

A flat in the James Street area of Ballymena was cordoned off and examined by officers.

Chloe Mitchell
Chloe Mitchell, 21, who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre (Family handout/PA)

Speaking at the weekend, Darren Harper, a district commander with the Community Rescue Service, said the search operation was “challenging”.

He said volunteers are “not sticking to routes and paths” or having a “Sunday stroll”.

“They are going through dense shrubbery, overgrown woodland along the riverbanks, so it is hard on them and it’s vital that we look after their welfare as well as maintaining high search standards,” he told the PA news agency.

On Saturday, officers made a renewed appeal for information about Ms Mitchell’s disappearance.

PSNI Superintendent Gillian Kearney
PSNI Superintendent Gillian Kearney speaks during a press conference outside Ballymena police station (PA)

PSNI Mid and East Antrim District Commander, Superintendent Gillian Kearney, said: “It is completely out of character for her to not be in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time.

“I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the James Street area in Ballymena from 10pm on Friday June 2 and 5.40pm on Thursday June 8 to think if they saw Chloe or anything unusual.

“I would also appeal for anyone with dashcam footage during this period to bring it to police.”

Community Rescue Service volunteers in thick undergrowth near the River Braid in Ballymena
Community Rescue Service volunteers in thick undergrowth near the River Braid in Ballymena (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Mitchell was last seen wearing a green and black The North Face-style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

Ms Kearney added: “I am appealing directly to Chloe to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.

“I would like to thank the public and search and rescue teams for all their help in trying to find Chloe.”

